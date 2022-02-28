Alchemist Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.16
-2.91
-7.75
-0.35
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.03
-0.05
-0.16
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
0.09
Working capital
-15.27
1.94
-2.15
9.96
Other operating items
Operating
-15.48
-1.02
-9.98
9.53
Capital expenditure
-0.38
0
0
-1.04
Free cash flow
-15.86
-1.02
-9.98
8.49
Equity raised
-3.07
18.72
34.58
36.45
Investing
0
0
0.01
0
Financing
619.82
614.66
602.85
584.64
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
600.87
632.36
627.46
629.58
