Alchemist Realty Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.94
(0.00%)
Feb 28, 2022|03:20:08 PM

Alchemist Realty FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.16

-2.91

-7.75

-0.35

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.03

-0.05

-0.16

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

0.09

Working capital

-15.27

1.94

-2.15

9.96

Other operating items

Operating

-15.48

-1.02

-9.98

9.53

Capital expenditure

-0.38

0

0

-1.04

Free cash flow

-15.86

-1.02

-9.98

8.49

Equity raised

-3.07

18.72

34.58

36.45

Investing

0

0

0.01

0

Financing

619.82

614.66

602.85

584.64

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

600.87

632.36

627.46

629.58

