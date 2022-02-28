Alchemist Realty Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
14.82
14.82
14.82
14.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.72
-9.61
6.45
9.34
Net Worth
5.1
5.21
21.27
24.16
Minority Interest
Debt
309.94
312.13
309.88
304.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
315.04
317.34
331.16
328.94
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.38
0.41
0.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.49
3.49
3.49
3.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.04
0.1
0.16
0.18
Networking Capital
311.44
313.36
327.08
324.81
Inventories
121.89
121.88
119.84
117.8
Inventory Days
-1,27,11,385.71
0
96,233.21
Sundry Debtors
134.88
137.15
152.05
151.59
Debtor Days
-1,40,66,057.14
0
1,23,836.95
Other Current Assets
67.03
66.31
61.32
61.03
Sundry Creditors
-4.15
-4.16
-3.92
-3.81
Creditor Days
-4,32,785.71
0
3,112.46
Other Current Liabilities
-8.21
-7.82
-2.21
-1.8
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.04
0.02
Total Assets
315.05
317.34
331.18
328.95
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.