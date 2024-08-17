Allahabad Bank Merged Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
|Jun-2019
|Mar-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
5,009.57
4,725.23
4,831.12
4,533.8
4,896.75
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1,980.82
-2,103.19
132.88
-3,965.2
-746.83
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1,980.82
-2,103.19
132.88
-3,965.2
-746.83
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.32
-5.65
0.4
0
-5.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
3,721.72
3,721.72
3,721.72
2,096.84
1,443.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.53
17.99
61.14
-49
49.16
PBDTM(%)
-51.57
-50.77
-3.28
-117.59
-17.56
PATM(%)
-46.7
-50.99
3.06
-97.85
-17.61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.