Allied Computers International Asia Ltd Summary

Allied Computers International (Asia) Limited was established in India on 09th May 2002 to deal in Laptop computers and to market the ACi brand in India and abroad. Today the Company serves as a national hub for supply of ACi branded and OEM laptop computers, chips level repairs service for all brands of laptop computers and its parts including motherboards, TFT screens, inverter cards, optical drives and keyboards. ACi plans to extend this globally continuing its services from India. This shall be done in phased manor.ACi has won several awards including Best Notebooks of the Year 2002, 2003 and Gold and Silver awards for Best Performance and Value for year 2004 from three most major IT magazines; Digit, Chip and PC Quest. Countrys most reputed underwriters have accredited ACi as the Best laptop service providers in the industry.The company is ISO 9001:2000 compliant for quality management. The Company is known in the industry to set prices for laptops. It is also know in the industry for service solution providers for all brands of laptops.It has developed dealers and stockiest at Mumbai, Kolkatta, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi. ACi is currently undertaking services and maintenance contracts of all brands of laptops computers under PC Protect Plan. Under this plan, laptops are covered for all types of failures, malfunction and breakage irrelevant of its cause. Water damage and theft is also covered by this plan. The Company has successfully pitched PC protect plan to Godrej, Excel Group, Cipla, and some Insurance agents. Till date the company has sold over 30,000 comprehensive and non-comprehensive PC Protect Plan cover to various types of users. PC Protect Plan has given the company increased profits and immense opportunity for increase of sale of ACi brand laptops.The company has Registered office and service set up at Morya Estate, Lokhandwala, Andheri West, Mumbai. It has in house equipments and machines for major service and repairs of laptops at Morya Estate. Presently it cannot undertake major chip level repairs (level 4) due to lack of complete set of machines and equipments. Hence management has planned to set up a new unit at Vasai and activate existing unit at Gandhinagar to undertake major repairs efficiently and effectively and thereafter further push PC protect Plan and plan to undertake local RMA contracts from manufacturers of Laptops from Taiwan and China.