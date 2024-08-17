Summary

Allied Computers International (Asia) Limited was established in India on 09th May 2002 to deal in Laptop computers and to market the ACi brand in India and abroad. Today the Company serves as a national hub for supply of ACi branded and OEM laptop computers, chips level repairs service for all brands of laptop computers and its parts including motherboards, TFT screens, inverter cards, optical drives and keyboards. ACi plans to extend this globally continuing its services from India. This shall be done in phased manor.ACi has won several awards including Best Notebooks of the Year 2002, 2003 and Gold and Silver awards for Best Performance and Value for year 2004 from three most major IT magazines; Digit, Chip and PC Quest. Countrys most reputed underwriters have accredited ACi as the Best laptop service providers in the industry.The company is ISO 9001:2000 compliant for quality management. The Company is known in the industry to set prices for laptops. It is also know in the industry for service solution providers for all brands of laptops.It has developed dealers and stockiest at Mumbai, Kolkatta, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi. ACi is currently undertaking services and maintenance contracts of all brands of laptops computers under PC Protect Plan. Under this plan, laptops are covered for all types of failures, malfunction and breakage irrelevant of its cause. Water damage and theft is also covered by this plan. The Company has successfully pitched PC prot

