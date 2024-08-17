iifl-logo-icon 1
Allied Computers International Asia Ltd Share Price

0.49
(0.00%)
Dec 17, 2019|10:33:33 AM

Allied Computers International Asia Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Hardware

Open

0.49

Prev. Close

0.49

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.49

Day's Low

0.49

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Allied Computers International Asia Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2023

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Allied Computers International (Asia) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Allied Computers International (Asia) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:11 AM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.29%

Non-Promoter- 99.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Allied Computers International Asia Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

189.76

189.76

189.76

189.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.57

-2.58

-2.56

-2.52

Net Worth

187.19

187.18

187.2

187.23

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

35.77

30.5

0.64

yoy growth (%)

-100

17.29

4,622.07

6.88

Raw materials

0

-35.29

-30

-0.37

As % of sales

0

98.66

98.37

57.67

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.12

-0.13

-0.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.03

0.17

0.23

0.11

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.05

-0.05

0

Working capital

24.17

-3.29

-24.4

2.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

17.29

4,622.07

6.88

Op profit growth

-144.34

-20.11

-1,638.18

-262.14

EBIT growth

-123.14

-28.47

111.61

11.42

Net profit growth

-132.78

-35.1

98.55

66.21

No Record Found

Allied Computers International Asia Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Netweb Technologies India Ltd

NETWEB

2,838.6

165.2316,000.2825.720.07251.0680.89

Control Print Ltd

CONTROLPR

749.15

20.011,198.2116.81.293.14221.9

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd

AGSTRA

68.54

0880.287.260257.0148

TVS Electronics Ltd

TVSELECT

422.85

0788.63-1.320.24104.5850.47

HCL Infosystems Ltd

HCL-INSYS

15.94

0524.76-8.3900.84-8.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Allied Computers International Asia Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Hirji Kanji Patel

Independent Director

Reshma Rajesh Malagavakar

Independent Director

Rakesh Ganesh Naik

Independent Director

Akshay Vijay Nawale

Independent Director

Prashantbhai Mishra

Independent Director

Vidya Babu Rai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Allied Computers International Asia Ltd

Summary

Allied Computers International (Asia) Limited was established in India on 09th May 2002 to deal in Laptop computers and to market the ACi brand in India and abroad. Today the Company serves as a national hub for supply of ACi branded and OEM laptop computers, chips level repairs service for all brands of laptop computers and its parts including motherboards, TFT screens, inverter cards, optical drives and keyboards. ACi plans to extend this globally continuing its services from India. This shall be done in phased manor.ACi has won several awards including Best Notebooks of the Year 2002, 2003 and Gold and Silver awards for Best Performance and Value for year 2004 from three most major IT magazines; Digit, Chip and PC Quest. Countrys most reputed underwriters have accredited ACi as the Best laptop service providers in the industry.The company is ISO 9001:2000 compliant for quality management. The Company is known in the industry to set prices for laptops. It is also know in the industry for service solution providers for all brands of laptops.It has developed dealers and stockiest at Mumbai, Kolkatta, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi. ACi is currently undertaking services and maintenance contracts of all brands of laptops computers under PC Protect Plan. Under this plan, laptops are covered for all types of failures, malfunction and breakage irrelevant of its cause. Water damage and theft is also covered by this plan. The Company has successfully pitched PC prot
