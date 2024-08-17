Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Hardware
Open₹0.49
Prev. Close₹0.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.49
Day's Low₹0.49
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
189.76
189.76
189.76
189.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.57
-2.58
-2.56
-2.52
Net Worth
187.19
187.18
187.2
187.23
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
35.77
30.5
0.64
yoy growth (%)
-100
17.29
4,622.07
6.88
Raw materials
0
-35.29
-30
-0.37
As % of sales
0
98.66
98.37
57.67
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.12
-0.13
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.03
0.17
0.23
0.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
-0.05
-0.05
0
Working capital
24.17
-3.29
-24.4
2.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
17.29
4,622.07
6.88
Op profit growth
-144.34
-20.11
-1,638.18
-262.14
EBIT growth
-123.14
-28.47
111.61
11.42
Net profit growth
-132.78
-35.1
98.55
66.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Netweb Technologies India Ltd
NETWEB
2,838.6
|165.23
|16,000.28
|25.72
|0.07
|251.06
|80.89
Control Print Ltd
CONTROLPR
749.15
|20.01
|1,198.21
|16.8
|1.2
|93.14
|221.9
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd
AGSTRA
68.54
|0
|880.28
|7.26
|0
|257.01
|48
TVS Electronics Ltd
TVSELECT
422.85
|0
|788.63
|-1.32
|0.24
|104.58
|50.47
HCL Infosystems Ltd
HCL-INSYS
15.94
|0
|524.76
|-8.39
|0
|0.84
|-8.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Hirji Kanji Patel
Independent Director
Reshma Rajesh Malagavakar
Independent Director
Rakesh Ganesh Naik
Independent Director
Akshay Vijay Nawale
Independent Director
Prashantbhai Mishra
Independent Director
Vidya Babu Rai
Reports by Allied Computers International Asia Ltd
Summary
Allied Computers International (Asia) Limited was established in India on 09th May 2002 to deal in Laptop computers and to market the ACi brand in India and abroad. Today the Company serves as a national hub for supply of ACi branded and OEM laptop computers, chips level repairs service for all brands of laptop computers and its parts including motherboards, TFT screens, inverter cards, optical drives and keyboards. ACi plans to extend this globally continuing its services from India. This shall be done in phased manor.ACi has won several awards including Best Notebooks of the Year 2002, 2003 and Gold and Silver awards for Best Performance and Value for year 2004 from three most major IT magazines; Digit, Chip and PC Quest. Countrys most reputed underwriters have accredited ACi as the Best laptop service providers in the industry.The company is ISO 9001:2000 compliant for quality management. The Company is known in the industry to set prices for laptops. It is also know in the industry for service solution providers for all brands of laptops.It has developed dealers and stockiest at Mumbai, Kolkatta, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi. ACi is currently undertaking services and maintenance contracts of all brands of laptops computers under PC Protect Plan. Under this plan, laptops are covered for all types of failures, malfunction and breakage irrelevant of its cause. Water damage and theft is also covered by this plan. The Company has successfully pitched PC prot
Read More
