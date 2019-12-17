iifl-logo-icon 1
Allied Computers International Asia Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Dec 17, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

35.77

30.5

0.64

yoy growth (%)

-100

17.29

4,622.07

6.88

Raw materials

0

-35.29

-30

-0.37

As % of sales

0

98.66

98.37

57.67

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.12

-0.13

-0.15

As % of sales

0

0.33

0.44

24.57

Other costs

-0.06

-0.18

-0.14

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0.51

0.47

19.9

Operating profit

-0.07

0.17

0.21

-0.01

OPM

0

0.47

0.7

-2.15

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.03

0

0.02

0.12

Profit before tax

-0.03

0.17

0.23

0.11

Taxes

0

-0.05

-0.05

0

Tax rate

0

-29.19

-21.1

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.03

0.12

0.18

0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.01

Net profit

-0.03

0.12

0.18

0.09

yoy growth (%)

-132.78

-35.1

98.55

66.21

NPM

0

0.33

0.61

14.57

