|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
35.77
30.5
0.64
yoy growth (%)
-100
17.29
4,622.07
6.88
Raw materials
0
-35.29
-30
-0.37
As % of sales
0
98.66
98.37
57.67
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.12
-0.13
-0.15
As % of sales
0
0.33
0.44
24.57
Other costs
-0.06
-0.18
-0.14
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0.51
0.47
19.9
Operating profit
-0.07
0.17
0.21
-0.01
OPM
0
0.47
0.7
-2.15
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.03
0
0.02
0.12
Profit before tax
-0.03
0.17
0.23
0.11
Taxes
0
-0.05
-0.05
0
Tax rate
0
-29.19
-21.1
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.03
0.12
0.18
0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.01
Net profit
-0.03
0.12
0.18
0.09
yoy growth (%)
-132.78
-35.1
98.55
66.21
NPM
0
0.33
0.61
14.57
