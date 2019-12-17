iifl-logo-icon 1
Allied Computers International Asia Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.49
(0.00%)
Dec 17, 2019

Allied Computers International Asia Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.03

0.17

0.23

0.11

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

-0.05

-0.05

0

Working capital

24.17

-3.29

-24.4

2.09

Other operating items

Operating

24.13

-3.16

-24.21

2.2

Capital expenditure

-12.26

0

0

0

Free cash flow

11.87

-3.16

-24.21

2.2

Equity raised

0.02

4.83

145.96

108.35

Investing

-0.29

30.75

2.45

-104.19

Financing

22.47

57.96

64.53

74.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

34.07

90.38

188.73

80.58

