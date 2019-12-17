Allied Computers International Asia Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
189.76
189.76
189.76
189.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.57
-2.58
-2.56
-2.52
Net Worth
187.19
187.18
187.2
187.23
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.19
0.19
0.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.07
0.07
0.07
Total Liabilities
187.19
187.44
187.46
187.49
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
39.25
36.64
36.64
36.94
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
147.89
150.79
150.8
150.54
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
14.17
14.88
14.88
14.88
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
157.37
161
161
161
Sundry Creditors
-10.12
-10.7
-10.7
-10.95
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-13.53
-14.39
-14.38
-14.39
Cash
0.03
0.01
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
187.17
187.44
187.46
187.49
