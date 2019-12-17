iifl-logo-icon 1
Allied Computers International Asia Ltd Balance Sheet

0.49
(0.00%)
Dec 17, 2019

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

189.76

189.76

189.76

189.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.57

-2.58

-2.56

-2.52

Net Worth

187.19

187.18

187.2

187.23

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.19

0.19

0.19

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.07

0.07

0.07

Total Liabilities

187.19

187.44

187.46

187.49

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

39.25

36.64

36.64

36.94

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

147.89

150.79

150.8

150.54

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

14.17

14.88

14.88

14.88

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

157.37

161

161

161

Sundry Creditors

-10.12

-10.7

-10.7

-10.95

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-13.53

-14.39

-14.38

-14.39

Cash

0.03

0.01

0.02

0.01

Total Assets

187.17

187.44

187.46

187.49

