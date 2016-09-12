Allied Herbals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
1.57
1.57
1.57
1.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.06
-0.01
0.03
0.05
Net Worth
1.51
1.56
1.6
1.62
Minority Interest
Debt
0.22
0.2
0.17
0.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.73
1.76
1.77
1.82
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.73
1.75
1.76
1.76
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
1.78
1.78
1.78
1.78
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0.01
0.02
0.03
0.07
Total Assets
1.74
1.77
1.79
1.83
