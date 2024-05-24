To,

The Members of

ALNA TRADING AND EXPORTS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Alna Trading and Exports Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flow for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, and its profits including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.We have determined that there is no key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Directors Report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to ceaseto continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) In our Opinion and according to the Information and explanations given to us, there is no remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its Directors during the year and hence the provisions of Section 197 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

3) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 3 (g) (vi) below on reporting under rule 11 (g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act of the (India Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) There are no pending litigations against the Company which would have material impact on the financial position of the Company.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There are no amounts which required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented to us that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that cause us to believe that the representation given by the Management under paragraph (3) (g) (iv) (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

(i) No Dividend has been proposed or paid by the Company during the year.

(ii) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01st April, 2023.

Based on our examination for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the Company has used the accounting software to maintain books of accounts which did not have feature of audit trail (edit log) facility which was to be operated throughout this year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software.

As proviso to rule 3(1) of the companies (accounts) rules, 2014 is applicable from 01st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

For DKP & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.126305W

Sd/-

D.K. Doshi

Partner

Membership No. 037148

UDIN: 24037148BKBNUH5397

Place: - Mumbai

Date: - May 24, 2024

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ALNA TRADING AND EXPORTS LIMITED

(Referred to in Paragraph 1, under the "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company did not have any Intangible assets during the year and hence the provisions of clause (i) (a) (B) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) As explained to us, these Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification and appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts

(c) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the examination and records of the Company, All the title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year and hence reporting under clause (i) (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no proceedings have been initiated and are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder and hence reporting under clause (i) (e) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

(ii) The Company does not have any inventory and accordingly provisions of sub-clause (a) (b) of clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of sub-clause (a), (b), (c) and (d) of clause (iii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(iv) (e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted during the year and there is no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (iii) (e) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(iii) (f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (iii) (f) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not directly or indirectly advanced any loan to the person or given guarantees or securities in connection with the loan taken by persons covered under Section 185 of the Act and hence clause (iv) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable to the Company. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act, in respect of investments, loans, guarantee or security given, as applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under. Therefore, the clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of Statutory dues:

a. According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues, were outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no disputed dues on account of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess that have not been deposited before appropriate authorities.

(viii) In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no such transactions which are not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), which have been previously unrecorded income. Therefore, the clause (viii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information given to us, the Company has not raised loans from financial institutions or banks or government and the Company has not borrowed any funds by issue of debentures; hence clause (ix) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) a. According to the information and explanations provided to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause (a) (x) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon.

b. According to the information and explanations provided to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause (b) (x) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon.

(xi) a. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the Financial Statements and according to the information and explanations provided by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no report has been filed under sub -section (12) of 143 the section (12) of 143 the section (12) of 143 of the Companies Act by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year.

c. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

(xii) In our opinion, Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under, the provisions of clause (a), (b) and (c) (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations provided by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a. According to the information and explanations provided by the management, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. During the year under review, Internal auditor was not appointed by the Company considering the activity level of the Company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with the directors or persons connected with him and covered under section 192 of the Act and hence reporting under clause (xv) of the paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

b. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non -Banking Financial or Housing Finance during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause (b) (xvi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon.

c. In our opinion, to the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India and hence, reporting requirements under clause (c) (xvi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon.

d. As represented by the management, the Group does not have more than one Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not incurred cash losses in financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) The statutory auditors of the Company have not resigned during the year and hence, reporting requirements under clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon.

(xix) According to the information and explanations provided to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, in our opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

(xx) The Company was not having net worth of rupees five hundred crores or more, or turnover of rupees one thousand crores or more or average net profit of rupees five crores or more during the immediately preceding financial year and hence, provisions of Section 135 of the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under sub-clause (a) and (b) of clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) According to the information and explanations provided to us, provisions of the act regarding preparation of consolidated financial statement are not applicable to the Company as there is no investment in the subsidiary, associate Company and joint venture Company and hence, reporting requirements under clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon.

For DKP & Associates

Chartered Accountants

(Registration No.126305W)

Sd/-

Deepak Doshi

Partner

Membership No.037148

UDIN: - 24037148BKBNUH5397

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 24, 2024.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF ALNA TRADING AND EXPORTS LIMITED.

Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Control over financial reporting of ALNA TRADING AND EXPORTS LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year then ended.

Management Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were ope rating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by ICAI and the Standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For DKP & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Registration No.126305W

Sd/-

Deepak Doshi

Partner

Membership No.037148

UDIN: - 24037148BKBNUH5397

Place: Mumbai

Date: May 24, 2024.