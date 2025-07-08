Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.77
1.76
1.75
1.81
Net Worth
1.97
1.96
1.95
2.01
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.37
2.05
1.67
1.56
yoy growth (%)
-81.98
22.45
7.28
50.93
Raw materials
-0.24
-1.78
-1.54
-1.41
As % of sales
66.63
86.85
92.17
90.24
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.03
0.13
0.04
0.05
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.03
0
-0.01
Working capital
0.03
0.24
0.04
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-81.98
22.45
7.28
50.93
Op profit growth
-64.73
245.37
-26.45
26.38
EBIT growth
-70.66
204.3
-21.49
40.03
Net profit growth
-70.8
180.79
-16.07
52.89
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,591.35
|114.51
|2,99,088.62
|4,275.39
|0.05
|6,164.55
|231.32
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
755.15
|50.11
|26,505.77
|225.64
|0.96
|914.25
|79.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
307.25
|16.64
|24,020.02
|209.45
|2.21
|13,121.36
|58.67
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
643
|144.49
|14,202.91
|32.01
|0.23
|311.49
|67.52
Lloyds Enterprises Ltd
LLOYDSENT
88.02
|0
|11,197.26
|1.83
|0.11
|226.19
|36.61
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director & CFO
Anwar Hussain Chauhan
Independent Director
Merle Dsa
Independent Director
Aftab Alam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mithun Patel
Allana House,
Allana Road Colaba,
Maharashtra - 400001
Tel: 91-22-22811000/22874455
Website: http://www.allana.com
Email: allana@vsnl.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alna Trading & Exports Ltd
