Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.37
2.05
1.67
1.56
yoy growth (%)
-81.98
22.45
7.28
50.93
Raw materials
-0.24
-1.78
-1.54
-1.41
As % of sales
66.63
86.85
92.17
90.24
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
As % of sales
3.24
0.58
0
0
Other costs
-0.06
-0.13
-0.09
-0.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.8
6.77
5.77
6.76
Operating profit
0.04
0.11
0.03
0.04
OPM
11.32
5.78
2.05
2.99
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Profit before tax
0.03
0.13
0.04
0.05
Taxes
-0.01
-0.03
0
-0.01
Tax rate
-25.25
-24.88
-18.6
-23.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.1
0.03
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.1
0.03
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-70.8
180.79
-16.07
52.89
NPM
7.99
4.93
2.15
2.75
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.