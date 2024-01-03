iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Alna Trading & Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Alna Trading & Exports Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.37

2.05

1.67

1.56

yoy growth (%)

-81.98

22.45

7.28

50.93

Raw materials

-0.24

-1.78

-1.54

-1.41

As % of sales

66.63

86.85

92.17

90.24

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

As % of sales

3.24

0.58

0

0

Other costs

-0.06

-0.13

-0.09

-0.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.8

6.77

5.77

6.76

Operating profit

0.04

0.11

0.03

0.04

OPM

11.32

5.78

2.05

2.99

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Profit before tax

0.03

0.13

0.04

0.05

Taxes

-0.01

-0.03

0

-0.01

Tax rate

-25.25

-24.88

-18.6

-23.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.1

0.03

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.1

0.03

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-70.8

180.79

-16.07

52.89

NPM

7.99

4.93

2.15

2.75

Alna Trading & Exports Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Alna Trading & Exports Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.