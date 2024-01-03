iifl-logo
Alna Trading & Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.77

1.76

1.75

1.81

Net Worth

1.97

1.96

1.95

2.01

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

1.97

1.96

1.95

2.01

Fixed Assets

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.16

0.16

0.16

0.16

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.05

0.97

0.04

0.04

Inventories

0

0.82

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.65

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.05

0.09

0.04

0.04

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.59

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

0

Cash

1.73

0.8

1.71

1.77

Total Assets

1.98

1.97

1.95

2.02

