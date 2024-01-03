Alna Trading & Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.77
1.76
1.75
1.81
Net Worth
1.97
1.96
1.95
2.01
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.97
1.96
1.95
2.01
Fixed Assets
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.05
0.97
0.04
0.04
Inventories
0
0.82
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.65
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.05
0.09
0.04
0.04
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.59
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
0
Cash
1.73
0.8
1.71
1.77
Total Assets
1.98
1.97
1.95
2.02
