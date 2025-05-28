iifl-logo
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 May 202520 May 2025
Alna Trading & Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2025 along with the Audit Report for the corresponding period. 2. To discuss and consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., May 28, 2025 (which commenced at 1:00 p.m. and concluded at 2:45 p.m.), has inter alia approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations; In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the following: i. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025; ii. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results; iii. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31, 2025; iv. Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2025)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202528 Jan 2025
ALNA TRADING & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2024. 2. To discuss and consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Un-audited Financial Results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. DKP & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2025)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
ALNA TRADING & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider Quarterly Results for September 30 2024. Quarterly and Half Yearly Results for the period September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting27 Sep 20244 Oct 2024
Revised outcome for Resignation of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Revision Announcement w.r.t to Resignation of Company Secretary
Board Meeting12 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
ALNA TRADING & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of Board of Directors of Alna Trading and Exports Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday August 12 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at Allana House Allana Road Colaba Mumbai - 400001 inter alia to consider and take on record: 1. To consider the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. Any other item as decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Kindly take the same on record. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. August 12, 2024, (commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 12.30 p.m.) inter-alia, approved the following; 1) The Un-audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on June 30, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report for the corresponding period issued by M/s. DKP & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. 2) Convening of the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. 3) Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Friday, September 20, 2024 to Thursday, September 26, 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

