Board Meeting 28 May 2025 20 May 2025

Alna Trading & Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2025 along with the Audit Report for the corresponding period. 2. To discuss and consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., May 28, 2025 (which commenced at 1:00 p.m. and concluded at 2:45 p.m.), has inter alia approved the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025 pursuant to Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations; In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the following: i. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025; ii. Auditors Report on the Audited Financial Results; iii. Statement of Assets and Liabilities as on March 31, 2025; iv. Cash Flow Statement for the year ended March 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2025)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2025 28 Jan 2025

ALNA TRADING & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31 2024. 2. To discuss and consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Un-audited Financial Results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. DKP & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2025)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

ALNA TRADING & EXPORTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider Quarterly Results for September 30 2024. Quarterly and Half Yearly Results for the period September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 4 Oct 2024

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024