|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|AGM 26/09/2024 42nd Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) Scrutinizers Report of 42nd Annual General Meeting The Proceedings of the 42nd Annual General Meeting Proceedings of 42nd AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024)
