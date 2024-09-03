iifl-logo-icon 1
Alps Motor Finance Ltd Company Summary

0.38
(-2.56%)
Jun 26, 2023

Alps Motor Finance Ltd Summary

Alps Motor Finance Ltd. was originally incorporated as Alps Motor Finance Private Limited on 13th March, 1987 vide Certificate of Incorporation issue by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Alps Motor Finance Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 19th September, 1995.The main business of the Company is financing all and every type of commodities movable or immovable properties. Their job is to provide as leasing and financing advisory services to other entities. This company was a virtual entity, with both divisions maintaining their legal identity, and was in the market for exclusively financing movable/immovable property. Apart from this, it provides various financial solutions, including vehicle and retail finance, corporate and personal loans, shares and securities trading, trade financing, bills discounting, etc., as well as advancing loans against shares, securities, and properties.

Loading...

