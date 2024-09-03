Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹0.4
Prev. Close₹0.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.22
Day's High₹0.4
Day's Low₹0.38
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.27
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
10.16
10.16
10.16
10.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.61
-6.39
1.62
5.27
Net Worth
3.55
3.77
11.78
15.43
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.06
3.71
13.05
5.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
0.01
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0.01
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sushil Kumar
Whole-time Director
Sunila Sabharwal
Independent Director
Suneel Kumar
Director
Anil Kumar Gupta
Company Secretary
Sushma Bharti Goswamy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Alps Motor Finance Ltd
Summary
Alps Motor Finance Ltd. was originally incorporated as Alps Motor Finance Private Limited on 13th March, 1987 vide Certificate of Incorporation issue by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Alps Motor Finance Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 19th September, 1995.The main business of the Company is financing all and every type of commodities movable or immovable properties. Their job is to provide as leasing and financing advisory services to other entities. This company was a virtual entity, with both divisions maintaining their legal identity, and was in the market for exclusively financing movable/immovable property. Apart from this, it provides various financial solutions, including vehicle and retail finance, corporate and personal loans, shares and securities trading, trade financing, bills discounting, etc., as well as advancing loans against shares, securities, and properties.
Read More
