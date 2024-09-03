iifl-logo-icon 1
Alps Motor Finance Ltd Share Price

0.38
(-2.56%)
Jun 26, 2023|03:00:48 PM

Alps Motor Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.4

Prev. Close

0.39

Turnover(Lac.)

0.22

Day's High

0.4

Day's Low

0.38

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-0.27

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.86

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Alps Motor Finance Ltd Corporate Action

1 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 01 Sep, 2023

arrow

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Alps Motor Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Alps Motor Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:41 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.93%

Non-Promoter- 97.06%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Alps Motor Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

10.16

10.16

10.16

10.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.61

-6.39

1.62

5.27

Net Worth

3.55

3.77

11.78

15.43

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.06

3.71

13.05

5.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016

Gross Sales

0.01

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0.01

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

Alps Motor Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Alps Motor Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sushil Kumar

Whole-time Director

Sunila Sabharwal

Independent Director

Suneel Kumar

Director

Anil Kumar Gupta

Company Secretary

Sushma Bharti Goswamy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Alps Motor Finance Ltd

Summary

Alps Motor Finance Ltd. was originally incorporated as Alps Motor Finance Private Limited on 13th March, 1987 vide Certificate of Incorporation issue by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. The Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of the Company was changed to Alps Motor Finance Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 19th September, 1995.The main business of the Company is financing all and every type of commodities movable or immovable properties. Their job is to provide as leasing and financing advisory services to other entities. This company was a virtual entity, with both divisions maintaining their legal identity, and was in the market for exclusively financing movable/immovable property. Apart from this, it provides various financial solutions, including vehicle and retail finance, corporate and personal loans, shares and securities trading, trade financing, bills discounting, etc., as well as advancing loans against shares, securities, and properties.
