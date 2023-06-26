Alps Motor Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
10.16
10.16
10.16
10.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.61
-6.39
1.62
5.27
Net Worth
3.55
3.77
11.78
15.43
Minority Interest
Debt
31.38
29.1
23.49
13.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
34.93
32.87
35.27
29.16
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.06
1.06
1.06
1.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
29.81
27.74
30.13
27.95
Inventories
13.77
15.38
11.18
3.37
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.03
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
18.34
14.62
21.12
25.22
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.33
-2.29
-2.2
-0.67
Cash
0.07
0.08
0.08
0.14
Total Assets
30.94
28.88
31.27
29.15
