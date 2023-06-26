iifl-logo-icon 1
Alps Motor Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

0.38
(-2.56%)
Jun 26, 2023|03:00:48 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Alps Motor Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

10.16

10.16

10.16

10.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.61

-6.39

1.62

5.27

Net Worth

3.55

3.77

11.78

15.43

Minority Interest

Debt

31.38

29.1

23.49

13.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

34.93

32.87

35.27

29.16

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.06

1.06

1.06

1.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

29.81

27.74

30.13

27.95

Inventories

13.77

15.38

11.18

3.37

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.03

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

18.34

14.62

21.12

25.22

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.33

-2.29

-2.2

-0.67

Cash

0.07

0.08

0.08

0.14

Total Assets

30.94

28.88

31.27

29.15

