Alps Motor Finance Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:

Changing economic and business conditions and rapid technological innovation are creating an increasingly competitive market environment that is driving corporations to transform their operations. Consumers of products and services are increasingly demanding accelerated delivery times and lower prices. Companies are focusing on their core competencies. The role of technology has evolved from supporting corporations to transforming their business.

The Company continued to make progress in the high growth pick up market. New product offerings addressing gaps in the portfolio combined with finance schemes facilitated increased penetration in the pickup segment.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Our Management accepts responsibility for the integrity and objectivity of these financial statements, as well as for the various estimates and judgments used therein. The estimates and judgments relating to the financial statements have been made on a prudent and reasonable basis, so that the financial statements reflect in a true and fair manner the form and substance of transactions, and reasonably present our state of affairs, profits and cash flows for the year.

SWOT

Our strength is our determination and team work, weakness is the low equity base, opportunities are multiples and threats are the vibrations in the economy and government policies.

The financial highlights are as under: -

(Amount in Rs)

Turnover for the year 2020-21 17,297,298 Provision for taxation Nil Profit/Loss after tax (2,144,829) Paid up equity share capital as on 31st March 2021 101562800

INTERNAL CONTROL

The Company has adequate internal control system, commensurate with the size of its operations. Adequate records and documents are maintained as required by laws. The Companys audit Committee reviewed the internal control system. All efforts are being made to make the internal control systems more effective.

STRENGTHS

The Company is work out its future working strategy. The management will strengthen its working force to keep pace with the market condition as and when it plans to start activities at certain level.

THREATS

The Company is mainly exposed to market risk (including liquidity risk), interest risk and credit risk.

DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE.

The financials of the Company has prepared by ensuring the objectivity, credibility, and correctness through proper financial reporting and disclosure processes, internal control, risk management policies and processes, tax policies, compliance and legal requirements and associated matters.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

In any business, risks and prospects are inseparable. As a responsible management, the Companys principal endeavour is to maximize returns. The Company continues to take all steps necessary to minimize its expenses through detailed studies and interaction with experts.

HUMAN RESOURCES POLICIES

Management relations with the employees remain cordial. The company human resources philosophy is to establish and build a strong performance and competency drive with greater sense of accountability and responsibility.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statement in this Managements Discussion and Analysis detailing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, estimates, expectations or predictions are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys operations include global and Indian demand-supply conditions, finished goods prices, feedstock availability and prices, cyclical demand and pricing in the Companys principal markets, changes in Government regulations, tax regimes, economic developments within India and the countries within which the Company conducts business and other factors such as litigation and labour negotiations.