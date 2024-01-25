To

The Members of

AMS Polymers Limited (Formerly, Sai Moh Auto Links Limited)

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements for Financial Year- 2023-24 Qualified Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of AMS Polymers Limited (Formerly, Sai Moh Auto Links Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs"), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements. Subject to report on other legal and regularity requirements and annexure A to the independent auditors report para.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act,201 3 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian

Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticisms throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 we give in the Annexure ‘A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. However subject to "basis of opinion" para above.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, please refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: as per information and explanation given to us no remuneration has been paid to any directors during the year.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements (Refer note no. 37 of financial statement).

ii) There are no long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii) As per the information provided to us, there is no delay in transferring amounts and not required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) (a) During the year No final dividend proposed, declared and paid by the Company in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) During the year No interim dividend declared and paid by the Company until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

(c) The Board of Directors of the Company have neither proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting nor the dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

Based on information and explanation and our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software (busy) for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has not feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

FOR KVA AND COMPANY Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 017771C Sd/- Place: New Delhi VIMAL KISHORE AGRAWAL Dated: 25th May, 2024 Partner UDIN: 24510915BKDDIM7297 Membership No. 510915

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024: On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of the information and explanations given to us, we

1. In respect of the Companys property, plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and intangible assets:

a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment. However, tagging and identification has maintained properly.

B. As per the financial statement the company does not have any Intangible Assets, hence sub clause (B) of paragraph 1 of order is not applicable.

b) The property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the property, plant and equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been notice.

c) As per the financial statement of the company does not have any immovable properties are held in the name, hence clause C of paragraph 1 of order is not applicable.

d) As per the information and explanation provided to us, plant and Equipment are showing in current value and company does not have any immovable properties and intangible assets.

e) According to the information and explanation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder during the year.

2. (a) We have been informed that management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. However, no such report has been provided to us. So, we are unable to comment whether coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. As informed to us, any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such verification. However, we are unable to comment regarding method of determination of valuation of inventory.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees (at any point of time during the year), in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

3. (a) As per the information explanation given to us the company During the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties: (a) during the year the company has provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest;

(c) Schedule of repayment of the principal amount and the payment of the interest have not been stipulated and hence we are unable to comment as to whether receipt of the principal amount and the interest is regular.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, no amount is overdue in this respect;

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, in respect of any loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, none has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties;

(f) The company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, required details in respect thereof are as below:

4. As per the information available with us, the company has not given any loan to directors or any other person in whom the director is interested.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public. Therefore, the directive issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provision of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the rules framed there under does not arise.

6. As per the information and explanation provided to us , maintenance of cost records has not required as prescribed by the Central Government in section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013

7. (a) As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues within in the prescribed time to the appropriate authorities and there are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanation given to us, company has no transactions, not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961);

9. (a) As per financial statements, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year;

(b) Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes;

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

10. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised any moneys by way of term-loans/IPOs. For the purpose for which those were raised.

(b) Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or partly convertible debentures u/s 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year.

11. (a) Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the company and nor any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle-blower complaints, received during the year by the company;

12. In our opinion, the company is not a Nidhi company within the meaning of relevant law.

13. Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and requisite details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b)As per the information provided to us Internal Auditors report available for our consideration. The findings of the internal audit report have been discussed and management are in process to adopt the suggestions.

15. Based on the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered in to any non-cash transaction with directors or others in contravention of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013.

16. (a) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, accordingly the provisions of sub-clause (c) and (d) of clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable;

17. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted we are of opinion that the company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and the immediately preceding financial year;

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable;

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is incapable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20. The provisions of Section 135 towards corporate social responsibility are not applicable on the company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

21. The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Financial Statements of AMS Polymers Limited (Formerly, Sai Moh Auto Links Limited).

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of AMS Polymers Limited (Formerly, Sai Moh Auto Links Limited)("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.