Amsons Apparels Ltd Management Discussions

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT

On macroeconomic front the financial year 2020-2021 was among the most challenging years. The policy and governance environment impacted the economic scenario. Persistent inflation resulted in the regulator raising the policy rates leading to a high interest-rate environment.

There has been a slowdown in the economy visible in many sectors primarily on account of falling exports due to European economic crisis, high rate of interest caused by steep inflationary trend and unprecedented high price of crude in the global market. Many sectors including the finance and investment operations have been adversely affected by both domestic and external factors. The cost of funds being very high it was a difficult year not only for the manufacturing units but also for the Companies operating in the investment and the financial sector. The unfavorable investment climate in the country coupled with significantly low inflow of foreign investment kept the stock market weak for the major part of the year. In an effort to maintain a balance between growth and inflation, RBI is seemingly more concerned about high inflation than slow rate of growth. The financial sector is eagerly waiting for the fall in inflation followed by the rate cut which is likely to help the sector regaining its lost ground.

STRENGTH/ OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

The Company yet to work out its future working strategy. The management will strengthen its working force to keep pace with the market condition as and when it plans to start activities at certain level. The Company is mainly exposed to market risk (including liquidity risk), interest risk and credit risk.

OUTLOOK

The long term objective of the Company is to remain strong player in the market with strong emphasis on product and market development. Your Company is also continuously improving its operational efficiency, and cost control which alone can improve the bottom line in future in highly competitive environment. Further, your Company is hopeful to get advantage of this overall boom likely to happen for the Indian markets and will do all out efforts to secure the bigger share of the increasing market in future.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company has a proper adequate internal control system to ensure that all the assets are safe guarded and protected against the loss from unauthorized used or disposition and that transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

The internal control is supplemented by an extensive internal audit, periodical review by the management and documented policies, guidelines and procedures. The internal control is designed to ensure that the financial and other records are reliable for preparing financial statements and other data and for maintaining accountability of assets.

MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS IN HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company recognizes that its people are the primary source of competitiveness and therefore strives to support and build people capabilities to make them achieve better results. As a result and in view of the current megatrend of globalizing and internationalizing business processes, our HR systems are integrated to develop a continuously learning organization in order to create a win- win situation for both the employees and the organization.

There has been no material development on the Human Resources front during the year as on 31st March, 2021.

The Company continues to lay emphasis on developing and facilitating optimum human performance. Performance management was the key word for the Company this year.

DISCLOSURES BY MANAGEMENT TO THE BOARD

All disclosures relating to financial and commercial transactions where Directors may have a potential interest are provided to the Board and the interested directors do not participate in the discussion nor do they vote on such matters.