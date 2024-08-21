SectorTrading
Open₹0.76
Prev. Close₹0.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.88
Day's High₹0.76
Day's Low₹0.73
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹10.13
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.63
P/E73
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
22.28
22.28
22.28
22.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.3
0.31
0.32
0.31
Net Worth
22.58
22.59
22.6
22.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
1.87
5.01
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-62.55
-22.95
Raw materials
0
0
-1.8
-4.67
As % of sales
0
0
95.83
93.21
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.13
-0.15
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0.02
0
0.04
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.05
-0.03
Tax paid
0
-0.02
0
0
Working capital
-0.83
2.33
-0.59
6.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-62.55
-22.95
Op profit growth
35.72
-3.69
572.04
-126.94
EBIT growth
-100.28
169.87
-78.34
-78.38
Net profit growth
-186.16
-39.08
-82.94
-76.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Vinay Kumar
Independent Director
Amit Kumar Gupta
Director
Agusteen Kachhap
Additional Director
Sakir Husen
Independent Director
Gita Devi
Reports by Amsons Apparels Ltd
Summary
The Company was originally incorporated at New Delhi as Amsons Apparels Private Limited on 16th September, 2003 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. Our Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and consequently the name was changed to Amsons Apparels Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated 14th November, 2013. The company is currently engaged in the business of trading of fabrics. The company is a multi-product fabric trading Company and the range includes fabrics for Silk, Polyester, Lace Fabrics, Netting Fabrics, Coarse Cotton Fabric, suiting, shirting, linen, jute and other fabrics.
