Amsons Apparels Ltd Share Price

0.73
(-3.95%)
Oct 22, 2019|03:28:45 PM

Amsons Apparels Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

0.76

Prev. Close

0.76

Turnover(Lac.)

0.88

Day's High

0.76

Day's Low

0.73

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.13

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.63

P/E

73

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Amsons Apparels Ltd Corporate Action

Amsons Apparels Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Amsons Apparels Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:41 PM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.24%

Non-Promoter- 85.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 85.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Amsons Apparels Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

22.28

22.28

22.28

22.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.3

0.31

0.32

0.31

Net Worth

22.58

22.59

22.6

22.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

1.87

5.01

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-62.55

-22.95

Raw materials

0

0

-1.8

-4.67

As % of sales

0

0

95.83

93.21

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.13

-0.15

-0.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0.02

0

0.04

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.05

-0.03

Tax paid

0

-0.02

0

0

Working capital

-0.83

2.33

-0.59

6.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-62.55

-22.95

Op profit growth

35.72

-3.69

572.04

-126.94

EBIT growth

-100.28

169.87

-78.34

-78.38

Net profit growth

-186.16

-39.08

-82.94

-76.44

Amsons Apparels Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Amsons Apparels Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Vinay Kumar

Independent Director

Amit Kumar Gupta

Director

Agusteen Kachhap

Additional Director

Sakir Husen

Independent Director

Gita Devi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Amsons Apparels Ltd

Summary

The Company was originally incorporated at New Delhi as Amsons Apparels Private Limited on 16th September, 2003 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. Our Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and consequently the name was changed to Amsons Apparels Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated 14th November, 2013. The company is currently engaged in the business of trading of fabrics. The company is a multi-product fabric trading Company and the range includes fabrics for Silk, Polyester, Lace Fabrics, Netting Fabrics, Coarse Cotton Fabric, suiting, shirting, linen, jute and other fabrics.
