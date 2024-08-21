Summary

The Company was originally incorporated at New Delhi as Amsons Apparels Private Limited on 16th September, 2003 under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956. Our Company was converted in to a Public Limited Company and consequently the name was changed to Amsons Apparels Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation dated 14th November, 2013. The company is currently engaged in the business of trading of fabrics. The company is a multi-product fabric trading Company and the range includes fabrics for Silk, Polyester, Lace Fabrics, Netting Fabrics, Coarse Cotton Fabric, suiting, shirting, linen, jute and other fabrics.

