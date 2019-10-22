Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
1.87
5.01
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-62.55
-22.95
Raw materials
0
0
-1.8
-4.67
As % of sales
0
0
95.83
93.21
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.13
-0.15
-0.13
As % of sales
0
0
8
2.63
Other costs
-0.17
-0.1
-0.18
-0.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
9.62
4.9
Operating profit
-0.33
-0.24
-0.25
-0.03
OPM
0
0
-13.46
-0.75
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.05
-0.03
Interest expense
-8.26
0
0
0
Other income
0.33
0.28
0.31
0.11
Profit before tax
0
0.02
0
0.04
Taxes
0
-0.02
0
0
Tax rate
1,724.18
-86.68
-39.78
-23.59
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-186.16
-39.08
-82.94
-76.44
NPM
0
0
0.28
0.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.