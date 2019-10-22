iifl-logo-icon 1
Amsons Apparels Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.73
(-3.95%)
Oct 22, 2019|03:28:45 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Amsons Apparels Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

1.87

5.01

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-62.55

-22.95

Raw materials

0

0

-1.8

-4.67

As % of sales

0

0

95.83

93.21

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.13

-0.15

-0.13

As % of sales

0

0

8

2.63

Other costs

-0.17

-0.1

-0.18

-0.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

9.62

4.9

Operating profit

-0.33

-0.24

-0.25

-0.03

OPM

0

0

-13.46

-0.75

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.05

-0.03

Interest expense

-8.26

0

0

0

Other income

0.33

0.28

0.31

0.11

Profit before tax

0

0.02

0

0.04

Taxes

0

-0.02

0

0

Tax rate

1,724.18

-86.68

-39.78

-23.59

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

0

0

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0

0

0

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-186.16

-39.08

-82.94

-76.44

NPM

0

0

0.28

0.62

