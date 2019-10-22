Amsons Apparels Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0.02
0
0.04
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.05
-0.03
Tax paid
0
-0.02
0
0
Working capital
-0.83
2.33
-0.59
6.6
Other operating items
Operating
-0.83
2.31
-0.64
6.59
Capital expenditure
-0.22
0
0
0.1
Free cash flow
-1.05
2.31
-0.64
6.69
Equity raised
0.63
0.6
0.57
6.5
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
9.04
8.95
8.15
7.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.61
11.87
8.07
21.12
