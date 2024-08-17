Incorporated in 1993, the company is promoted by Hemendra L Shah, Rameshchandra L Shah, and Rajesh K Shah.The company is engaged in various financial activities like hire purchase, short term finance, etc. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to finance the long term fund requirements and working capital needs. Anand Credit also proposes to foray into equipment and automobile leasing.
