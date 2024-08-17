SectorFinance
Open₹0.5
Prev. Close₹0.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.5
Day's Low₹0.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.17
0.04
0.25
0.57
Net Worth
5.83
6.04
6.25
6.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-1.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
0
EBIT growth
0
Net profit growth
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ramesh L Shah
Director
Vipul R Shah
Director
Arun N Gajare
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated in 1993, the company is promoted by Hemendra L Shah, Rameshchandra L Shah, and Rajesh K Shah.The company is engaged in various financial activities like hire purchase, short term finance, etc. It came out with a public issue in Feb.96 to finance the long term fund requirements and working capital needs. Anand Credit also proposes to foray into equipment and automobile leasing.
