Anand Credit Ltd Share Price directors Report
ANAND CREDIT LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2011-2012
DIRECTORS REPORT
To,
THE MEMBERS OF THE COMPANY
Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Nineteenth Annual Report and
the Audited Statement of Accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2012.
FINANCIAL RESULTS:
The summary of financial results for the year under review along with the
figures for previous year are as follows:-
(Rs. in Lacs)
Particulars 2011-2012 2010-2011
1. Net Sales/Income from Operations 5.70 20.94
2. Total Expenditure 24.03 50.64
3. Operating Profit/(Loss) before
Finance Cost, Depreciation & Taxation (1-2) (18.33) (29.70)
4. Finance Cost 0.05 0.02
5. Depreciation 2.40 1.98
6. Profit before Tax (3-4-5) (20.78) (31.70)
7. Provision for taxation 0.00 0.00
8. Profit/(loss) after Tax (6-7) (20.78) (31.70)
9. Balance of Profit & Loss
Account brought forward from P.Y. 13.77 45.47
10. Amount available for appropriation (8-9) (7.01) 13.77
11. Balance carried to Balance sheet (7.01) 13.77
DIVIDEND:
Your Directors have not recommended any dividend on equity shares for the
year under review.
PUBLIC DEPOSITS:
The company has not accepted any deposits from the public. During the year
under review.
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:
A report on Management and Discussion and Analysis as stipulated under
Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchange forms parts of
the Annual Report.
DIRECTORS:
In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and Article
150 of the Articles of Association, Shri Ramesh Shah, Director of the
Company retire by rotation at this annual general meeting and being
eligible, offer himself for reappointment. The Board recommends his
reappointment. Shri Gunvant M. Acharya was appointed as Director on 30th
September, 2011 and has resigned on 7th November, 2011.
INSURANCE:
All the properties and assets of the Company are adequately insured.
AUDITORS:
M/s A. L. Thakkar & Co., Auditors of the Company retires at the conclusion
of forthcoming Annual General Meeting and being eligible to offer
themselves for reappointment.
AUDITORS REPORT:
The Auditors report is self-explanatory and so far, there is no negative
remark by the Auditors.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
In accordance with the provisions of section 217(2AA) of the Companies
(amendment) Act, 2000 the Directors confirm that :-
1. In the preparation of accounts, the applicable accounting standards have
been followed.
2. Accounting policies selected were applied consistently. Reasonable and
prudent Judgments and estimates were made so as to give a true and fair
view of the state of affairs of the Company as at the end of 31st March,
2012 and the profit of the Company for the year ended on that date.
3. Proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies
Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and
detecting frauds and other irregularities.
4. The Annual Accounts of the company have been prepared on a going concern
basis.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:
Your Company is committed to maintain the highest standard of Corporate
Governance. Your Directors adhere to the stipulations set out in the
Listing Agreement with the Stock Exchanges. As per Clause 49 of the Listing
Agreement with the Stock Exchanges, a separate section on Corporate
Governance together with a certificate from the Companys Auditors
confirming compliance there to is set out in the Annexure forming part of
this report.
LISTING OF SHARES:
The equity shares of the Company are listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange
Limited (BSE). The Company has paid the applicable listing fees up to the
date. The Companys shares are also traded in dematerialised segment and
the Company had entered into agreements with CDSL and NSDL for custodian
services.
PARTICULARS OF THE EMPLOYEES:
The Company has no employee to whom the provision of Section 217(2A) of the
Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees)
Rules, 1975 apply and hence forth not applicable to the company.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS
AND OUTGO:
Conservation of energy and technology absorption information pursuant to
Section 217(1)(e) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies
(Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988
are not applicable. There is no Foreign Exchange Earning and Outgo during
the year.
ACKNOWLEDGMENT:
Your Director0 wish to place on record their appreciation and sincere
thanks to the state government, government agencies, banks, customers,
financial institutions, shareholders, vendors and other related
organizations, who through their continued support and co-operation, have
helped, as partners, in your companys progress.
Your Directors also acknowledge the hard work, dedication and commitment of
the employees.
Date : August 13, 2012 For and on behalf of the Board
Place: Ahmedabad Ramesh L. Shah
Chairman and Managing Director
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT
Global and Indian economy and realty sector in India in FY 2011-12
The infrastructure development story in India has been plagued with issues
of implementation. As a result, the pace of growth has simply been much
slower than the needs of an economy intending to maintain a sustained
growth rate of close to 9%. And in 2011-12, there has been a considerable
slowdown in development in the infrastructure sector.
The Planning Commissions XIth Five-Year Plan (2007-2012) had already
identified that inadequate infrastructure was a major constraint on the
countrys rapid growth. The Plan had, therefore, emphasized the need for
massive expansion in investment in infrastructure based on a combination of
public and private investment, the latter through various forms of public-
private partnerships (PPP). In the last few years, substantial progress has
been made in this respect. The total investment in infrastructure, which
includes roads, railways, ports, airports, electricity, telecommunications,
oil gas pipelines and irrigation, is estimated to have increased from 5.7%
of GDP in 2007 to around 8.0% by 2012.
The real estate market in India witnessed a stupendous growth over the past
few years, with average residential capital values more than doubling
between 2005 and the first half of 2009. In the Union Budget 2011-12, the
Government has also presented various initiatives for real estate sector.
These factors coupled with a favorable political environment are likely to
boost the economy as well as the real estate sector in the coming years.
Your company has sustained growsth and aspires to do so in the coming
years.
(A) Review of Annual Operations:
During the year 2011-12 the total income of the Company was Rs. 569,632 as
compared to total income Rs. 2,093,527 during the year 2010-11.
Capital Structure:
During the year under review, there is no change in the Capital Structure
of the Company.
Reserve and Surplus:
In 2011-12, the reserve stands at Rs. 426,863 against Rs. 2,505,346 in
2010-11.
(B) Opportunities and Threats:
Opportunities:
Urbanisation has emerged as a key policy and governance challenge in India
in recent years. Cities and towns contribute to more than 60 percent of
GDP. Urbanisation is concomitant to economic growth. The strong correlation
between urbanization and economic development is well-known. While
urbanization can be an engine of economic development and inclusion, unless
managed properly, it can create serious socio-economic consequences and
disastrous outcomes which would be difficult or impossible to fix. With the
rapid growth of urban population, expected to occur as the structural
transformation of the Indian economy matures and as India moves to double-
digit growth, the backlog, current and growth needs of urbanization need to
be addressed comprehensively. We have to not only arrest the deteriorating
conditions in cities, but also take advance action for commodating
urbanisation in a planned manner as India moves from a level of 31 percent
to more than 50 percent urbanisation in the next few decades.
Projections suggest that India will have more than 700 million urban
populations by the 2040s. There is an urgent need to address the lack of
consistent and coherent urban development policy, faulty and improper urban
planning, coupled with poor implementation and regulation overload in
Indias cities. These factors have transformed many of our cities into
chaotic entities that are unlikely to be able to meet the demands of
Indians vision of development in the 21st century. Since faster,
sustainable and more inclusive growth is the major objective of 12th plan,
a well planned urban development can be a key vehicle for achieving this
objective in a more inclusive manner. The Management is confident of
achieving good business in the current year by enhancing the strengths in
the areas of core-competency.
Threats:
Continuing to harden interest rates by RBI could have a short-term
dampening impact on the Real Estate Sector. The reason behind this hike is
the financial measures applied by RBI to hold and tame inflation. The
increased prices of the essential Raw Material like Cement, Bricks and
Steel and increase in labour cost led to the rise of the overall
construction cost. The hike in interest rates may have a ripple effect on
the Real Estate Sector with construction cost going up.
Due to significant increase in Land and Construction cost it become
difficult for the Builder and Developers to reduce the prices of finished
products to absorb the impact of the increased EMI as a result of rise in
the rate of interest. One more difficulty that the developers may face can
be delay in getting approvals from the State and Central Government and
various other authorities. Fluctuations in operating costs can often lead
to spiraling costs and overshooting budgets. This can lead to delays in the
completion of Projects.
Remedy:
Accordingly, the Company has well defined, rigorous policies and processes
designed to identify, mitigate and control risks. The regulatory framework
particularly in the real estate space is evolving. The recent years have
seen the sector exhibiting a trend towards greater organization and
transparency through various regulatory reforms, giving an overall positive
boost to the industry. The Management continues to remain optimistic about
the future regulatory and policy framework.
(C) Internal Control Systems:
Considering the size of the company, your company has adequate system of
Internal Control to provide reasonable assurance that assets are
safeguarded and protected from unauthorized use or disposal and commercial
transactions are authorised, recorded and reported correctly.
(D) Outlook:
There exists a huge demand for housing and infrastructure in the Indian
scene. The gap between demand and supply for urban housing is growing. This
is has due to the high population growth, especially in urban areas.
Studies reveal that the population in the five most populous cities of
India, namely Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Chennai & Hyderabad is set to
increase at a scorching pace of more than 100% between 2010 and 2025. The
huge demand-supply gap for residential housing, favorable demographics,
rising affordability levels, availability of financing options as well as
fiscal benefits available on availing of home loan are the key drivers
which will continue to fuel the growth in the residential market.
Apart from the huge demand, India also scores on the construction front. A
Mckinsey report reveals that the average profit from construction in India
is 18% which is double the profitability for a construction project
undertaken in the US. The importance of the Real Estate sector, as an
engine of the nations growth, can be gauged from the fact that it is the
second largest employer next only to agriculture and its size is close to
US $ 12 billion and grows at about 30% per annum. 5% of the countrys GDP
is contributed by the housing sector. In the next three, four or five years
this contribution to the GDP is expected to rise to 6%.
Given the various stimulation measures and economic revival, Indias real
estate and construction sector is beginning to improve. An economic revival
and strong demand for budget housing are driving the upturn in the
residential segment. Transaction volumes in housing have picked up as
developers launched projects at prices which are lower than market value.
The response to recent mid-income housing launches, too, has been positive.
There is also a strong revival of interest among corporate for commercial
space. Moreover, as developers have delayed projects, the vacancy levels
have reduced, thus reducing the demand-supply gap.
The Management believes that the Companys prominent and highly respected
presence in the real estate space in Ahmedabad will enable it to develop
strategies to respond effectively to the challenges and opportunities
ahead. The performance of the Company is expected to remain encouraging and
the company looks for the better future.
(D) Environmental Issues:
As the company is not in the field of manufacture, the matter relating to
produce any harmful gases and the liquid effluents are not applicable.
(E) Cautionary Statement:
The report contains forward looking statements containing words such as,
expects, anticipates, estimates, believes, plans, intends,
will projects seen to be and so on. All statements are based on
certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Company cannot
guarantee that these are accurate and will materialise in the said order or
manner or realised. The Companys performance and results or achievements
could thus differ from those projected in any forward looking statements.
The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend modify or revise
such statements based on subsequent events or developments.
