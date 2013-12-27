Anand Credit Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.17
0.04
0.25
0.57
Net Worth
5.83
6.04
6.25
6.57
Minority Interest
Debt
1.14
1.15
0.8
0.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.97
7.19
7.05
7.36
Fixed Assets
0.12
0.14
0.16
0.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.72
1.72
0.06
0.34
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.98
5.2
6.8
6.82
Inventories
0
0
0
0.13
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.4
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
5.25
5.43
7.2
6.54
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.27
-0.23
-0.4
-0.24
Cash
0.03
0.02
0.03
0.02
Total Assets
6.85
7.08
7.05
7.36
