iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anand Credit Ltd Balance Sheet

0.5
(-3.85%)
Dec 27, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Anand Credit Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.17

0.04

0.25

0.57

Net Worth

5.83

6.04

6.25

6.57

Minority Interest

Debt

1.14

1.15

0.8

0.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.97

7.19

7.05

7.36

Fixed Assets

0.12

0.14

0.16

0.18

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.72

1.72

0.06

0.34

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.98

5.2

6.8

6.82

Inventories

0

0

0

0.13

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.4

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

5.25

5.43

7.2

6.54

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.27

-0.23

-0.4

-0.24

Cash

0.03

0.02

0.03

0.02

Total Assets

6.85

7.08

7.05

7.36

Anand Credit Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Anand Credit Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.