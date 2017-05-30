TO THE MEMBERS OF ANKUSH FINSTOCK LIMITED Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Financial statements of ANKUSH FINSTOCK LIMITED ("the company"),which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Financial Statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:-

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2017;

b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the Profit for the year ended on that date; and

c) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the

"Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us , we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) the Balance sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March 2017 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Director is disqualified as on 31st March 2017 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements ;

ii. In our opinion and as per the information and explanation provided to us the Company has not entered into any long-term contracts including derivatives contract, requiring provision under applicable laws or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses.

iii. the company is not required to transfer any amount to Investor Education and Protection Fund

iv. the company has provided requisite disclosures in its financial statements as to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period From 8 November, 2016 to 30 December,2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the Company , Refer Notes to accounts of its financial statements

For DJNV & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 115145W Place: Ahmedabad Date: 30.05.2017 [Jayesh Parikh] Partner M. No. 40650

ANNEXURE-A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of ANKUSH FINSTOCK LIMITED for the year ended on 31st March, 2017, we report that:

(i) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

(b) In our opinion, the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management atreasonable intervals having regard to the size of the company and the nature of itsassets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The company doesnot have any immovable properties in its nameand hence the Clause (i)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(ii) As explained to us, inventories of shares have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable.

(iii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of account, the company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to the parties covered in the register maintained U/s 189 of the companies act, 2013. Accordingly ,clause(IN) (a),(b) and (c) of the order are not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanation given to us ,the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 whenever applicable ,in respect of loans ,investments. guarantees and securities given by the company

(v) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of account, the company has not accepted deposits, hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under are not applicable,

(vi) . The central government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of any of the companys products and hence clause VI of CARO 2016 is not applicable.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the company undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, service tax, value added tax,cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of employees state insurance and excise duty & custom duty.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31 March 2017 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us, the following disputed statutory dues have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputed matters pending before appropriate authorities.

Name of satute Nature of dues Amount(Rs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax Income Tax 50,85,195/- 05-06 CIT Appeals

(viii) According to the records of the company, the company has not borrowed money from financial institutions or banks or issued debentures till 31st March, 2017. Hence in our opinion the question of reporting on defaults in repayment of dues to financial institutions or banks or debentures does not arise.

(ix) The company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer(including debt instruments) and term loans. Accordingly the provision of Clause 3(ix) of the order are not applicable to the company.

(x) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company,carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India,and according to the information and explanation given to us ,we have neither come across any instances of material fraud by the company, by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year,nor we have been informed of any such case by the management.

(xi) According to the information provided , managerial remuneration has been paid in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

(xii) The company is not declared as Nidhi Company moreover the company doesnot function on the lines of Nidhi company hence the said clause of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) As per the information provided all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and hence the clause 3(xiv) is not applicable.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him and hence the provisions of section 192 of Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence the clause is not applicable.

For DJNV & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Regn. No. 115145W [Jayesh Parikh] Partner M. No. 40650 Place : Ahmedabad Date : 30.05.2017

Annexure-B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph10(I) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of ANKUSH FINSTOCK LIMITED on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ANKUSH FINSTOCK LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implement ationand maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that we reoperating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection offrauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, asrequired under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our auditin accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to and audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain evidence about the adequacy of theinternalfinancial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Out audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting,assessingtheriskthatamaterialweaknessexists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controlbasedon the assessed risk. The procedure selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained issufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Cleaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

6. ACompanys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparationoffinancial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable details, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only inaccordance with authorities of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assuranceregardingprevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Becauseoftheinherentlimitationsofinternalfinancial controlsoverfinancialreporting,includingthe possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future period sare subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changesin conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reportingwereoperating effectively as at March 31,2017, based on the internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.