SectorFinance
Open₹3.79
Prev. Close₹3.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.8
Day's High₹3.79
Day's Low₹3.79
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.27
P/E11.15
EPS0.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.31
-5.33
-5.29
-5.27
Net Worth
0.69
0.67
0.71
0.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.23
0.25
0.03
0.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bharat M Shah
Independent Director
Vikesh B Makvana
Independent Director
Prashantbhai R Sheth
Independent Director
Indu S Kalal
Company Secretary
Bhavin Soni
Independent Director
Dipakkumar Natwerlal Dutt
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ankush Finstock Ltd
Summary
Ankush Finstock Ltd was Registered as private limited company in the name of Ankush Finstock Pvt Limited on August 4, 1993 and was converted in to Ankush Finstock Limited on April 4,1995. The main business of the company was investment & Trading in securities. It was also engaged in the business of lease finance, hire purchasing & Bill Discounting business. It come up with the public issue of Rs. 2.0 crore in the financial year 1995-96. The equity shares of company are listed in The Bombay Stock Exchange & the Ahmedabad Stock Exchange.
