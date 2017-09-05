Ankush Finstock Ltd Management Discussions

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the management discussion and analysis report for the year ended on March 31, 2017.

1. INDUSTRY STRUCTURE, DEVELOPMENT:

During the period under the review, the Company had been operating in shares and investment.

2. OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS:

The Government is committed to encourage the healthy growth of Capital Market for development of the Economy. While the government seems committed to reforms to address the challenges, political compromises and high populist spending in an election year will mean that tough decisions are more likely to be deferred. However, steps by RBI to stabilize the exchange rate by reducing liquidity support to the banking system will create a challenging environment for investments.

3. SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Companys main business activity is shares, investment and its related activities which fall under single reportable segment.

4. OUTLOOK:

The Company continues to explore the possibilities of expansion and will make the necessary investments when attractive opportunities arise.

5. RISK & CONCERNS:

The Company is exposed to specific risks that are particular to its business, including interest rate volatility, economic cycle, market risk and credit risk. The management continuously assesses the risks and monitors the business and risk management policies to minimize the risk.

6. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS & THEIR ADEQUEACY:

The Companys operating and business control procedures ensure efficient use of resources and comply with the procedures and regulatory requirements. There are adequate internal controls to safeguard the assets and protect them against losses from unauthorized use or disposition and the transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

The Audit Committee periodically reviews the internal controls systems and reports their observations to the Board of Directors.

The Directors have appointed M/s. S. R. Sanghvi & Co, Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the FY 17-18.

7. DISCUSSION ON FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE WITH RESPECT TO OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:

During the year, the Company has recorded a turnover of Rs. 144.80 Lacs as compared to Rs. 678.66 Lacs in the previous year. The Company has incurred net profit of Rs.1.54 Lacs as compared to loss Rs.3.63 Lacs of the previous year after providing depreciation, tax, etc. for the year ended 31st March, 2017.

8. HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT:

The Company believes that the human resources are vital in giving the Company a Competitive edge in the current business environment. The Companys philosophy is to provide congenial work environment, performance oriented work culture, knowledge acquisition / dissemination, creativity and responsibility. As in the past, the Company has enjoyed cordial relations with the employees at all levels.

The Company continues to run an in-house training programme held at regular intervals and aimed at updating their knowledge about issues.

9. CAUTIONERY STATEMENT:

Statements in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.

For and on behalf of the Board,

For, ANKUSH FINSTOCK LIMITED

PLACE: AHMEDABAD.

DATE: 05.09.2017

[BHARAT M. SHAH]

DIN: 00064582

CHAIRMAN & MD