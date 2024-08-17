iifl-logo-icon 1
3.79
(-4.77%)
May 20, 2019

Ankush Finstock Ltd Summary

Ankush Finstock Ltd was Registered as private limited company in the name of Ankush Finstock Pvt Limited on August 4, 1993 and was converted in to Ankush Finstock Limited on April 4,1995. The main business of the company was investment & Trading in securities. It was also engaged in the business of lease finance, hire purchasing & Bill Discounting business. It come up with the public issue of Rs. 2.0 crore in the financial year 1995-96. The equity shares of company are listed in The Bombay Stock Exchange & the Ahmedabad Stock Exchange.

