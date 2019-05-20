Ankush Finstock Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
6
6
6
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.31
-5.33
-5.29
-5.27
Net Worth
0.69
0.67
0.71
0.73
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.69
0.67
0.71
0.73
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.3
0.6
0.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.66
0.37
0.11
0.18
Inventories
0.06
0.07
0.07
0.01
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
4.23
7.09
0.32
0.37
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.2
0.11
0.11
0.21
Sundry Creditors
-3.49
-6.55
-0.03
-0.02
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.34
-0.35
-0.36
-0.39
Cash
0.04
0
0
0
Total Assets
0.7
0.67
0.71
0.73
