Ankush Finstock Ltd Balance Sheet

3.79
(-4.77%)
May 20, 2019|02:06:39 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ankush Finstock Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

6

6

6

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.31

-5.33

-5.29

-5.27

Net Worth

0.69

0.67

0.71

0.73

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.69

0.67

0.71

0.73

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.3

0.6

0.53

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.66

0.37

0.11

0.18

Inventories

0.06

0.07

0.07

0.01

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

4.23

7.09

0.32

0.37

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.2

0.11

0.11

0.21

Sundry Creditors

-3.49

-6.55

-0.03

-0.02

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.34

-0.35

-0.36

-0.39

Cash

0.04

0

0

0

Total Assets

0.7

0.67

0.71

0.73

