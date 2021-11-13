To

The Members of

Apex Capital and Finance Limited Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements of Apex Capital and Finance Limited having its Registered Office at Flat No. F, 8th Floor, Hansalaya Building, Connaught Place, New Delhi-110001 ("the Company"), (PAN-AAACA0209L), (CIN-L65910DL1985PLC021241) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of other Comprehensive income, the Cash Flow statement and the statement of changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Ind AS financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income , its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the standards on auditing (SAs) as specified under Section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind As financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matters Revenue Recognition The Company has recognized revenue (Interest income) on the Loans & advances made to the parties on accrual System of accounting on the basis of agreements entered with the parties on time proportion basis. Our audit procedures on revenue recognized from Parties on the Loans & Advances Included- • Obtaining an understanding of the systems, processes and controls implemented by management for recording and calculating revenue as per the contracts with the parties. • There is a probability of inaccuracy in calculation of revenue to be recognised as, the calculation of revenue depends on the various factors such as interest rate, Loan Outstanding balances, pre/late payment of instalments etc.

Impairment of Non-Current Investments & Long-Term Loans & Advances. Company has made investments in shares and has also provided Loans & advances to Parties. We have reported this as key audit matter because these two assets are major items of the balance sheet and it forms more than 94% of total assets of the company. Tested the design and effectiveness of internal controls implemented by the management for identification of credit deterioration and consequently impaired loans, managements judgement applied for the key assumptions used for the purpose of determination of impairment provision (if any) and Completeness and accuracy of the data inputs used.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the IND AS Financial Statements

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement , whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors responsibilities for the audit of Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial statements of the Company to express an opinion on the financial statements.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work, and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of sub-Section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statement comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) Based on written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect of the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

(ii) The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person or entity, including foreign entities (‘the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (‘the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

b. ) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. ) Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared any dividend during the year ended 31st March 2024 hence no comments required in respect of compliance of provisions of section 123 of the Act.

As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year hence no comments required for compliance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software except for modifications, if any, made by certain users with specific access in five applications and for direct database changes for all the accounting software. During the course of performing our procedures, except for the aforesaid instances of audit trail not maintained where the question of our commenting on whether the audit trail has been tampered with does not arise. Further, during our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of other accounting software where audit trail was enabled.

Annexure -A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of Our Report of even date.

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1. (a) (i) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(ii)The company does not have any Intangible Assets.

(b) As explained to us all the assets (Property, Plant and Equipment) have been physically verified by the management at a reasonable interval. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any immovable property. Therefore, in our opinion, the requirement on reporting whether title deeds of immovable properties held in the name of the company is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or any intangible assets during the year. Therefore, in our opinion, the requirement on reporting whether the company has revalued its assets is not applicable.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is neither holding any benami property nor any proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

2. The Company does not have any inventory therefore no comments are required in respect of physical verification and its appropriateness towards coverage and procedure of such verification by the management.

3. (a) During the year the Company has not made any investments, not provided any guarantee or security to the Companies, firms, Limited liability Partnership or any other parties. However, the company has granted loans to the Companies, firms, Limited liability Partnership and other parties in its normal course of business.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions on which loans have been granted by the company during the year are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, repayment of loan instalments together with interest, wherever stipulated, are regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations and based on our audit procedures, there is no overdue amount remains outstanding as at the year end.

(e) According to the information & explanations given to us, Loan or Advances in the nature of loan granted and has fallen due during the year, has not been renewed or extended or no fresh loan has been granted to settle the overdue of the existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to the information & explanations given to us, the Company has granted Loans or Advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to the Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

4. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 & 186 of the companies Act 2013, in respect of advances given by the company.

5. The Company has neither accepted any deposits from public nor there is any amount which are deemed to be deposits during the year ended 31.03.2024 and consequently, the directives issued by the RBI, the provisions of 73 to 76 or any other relevant provision of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under are not applicable to the Company.

6. The maintenance of the cost records prescribed by the central government U/s 148(1) of the Act is not applicable to the company.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Goods & Service Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Excise duty tax, Value Added Tax, Custom Duty, Cess, and other statutory dues whichever is applicable to it.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of income tax, Goods & service tax, sales tax, value added tax, custom duty and excise duty were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

According to information and explanations given to us, there are no dues in respect of income tax, Goods & service tax, wealth tax, sales tax, value added tax, custom duty and excise duty which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us, there was no transactions found unrecorded in the books of accounts of the Company which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. (a) According to the information and explanations and as verified from books of accounts, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedure, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures applied by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies.

10. (a) As per the information and explanations given to us and as per the records produced before us, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments during the year.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year under review.

11. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) To the best of our knowledge and information with us there is no instance of fraud reportable under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As per information and explanation given by the management and or audit committee there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. As per the information and explanations given to us and as per the records produced before us by the management of the Company, we are of the opinion that the company is not a Nidhi company hence, the requirement of clause 3 (xii) of the order do not apply to the company.

13. As per the information and explanations given to us and as per the records produced before us by the management of the Company, we are of the opinion that all transactions with the related parties are in the ordinary course of business and in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable. The details of the transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination of the books of accounts & records of the Company, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size of the company and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion the Company has not entered any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with the directors of the Company and hence the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) The Company has been registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and is effective.

(b) The Company has conducted Non- Banking Financial / Housing Finance activities with a valid Certificate of Registration (COR) from the Reserve Bank of India under Reserve Bank of India Act 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, Hence the reporting in clause (vxi) (c) and (d) is not required.

17. The Company is generally a profit-making Company and there is no cash loss during the year and in the corresponding previous year also.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year hence requirement to report on clause 3 (xviii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exist as on the date of the audit report that company in not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20. The Company is not falling within the ambit of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, hence no comments are required in respect of utilization of CSR Fund.

The Annexure (B) to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Apex Capital and Finance Limited (the Company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind AS financial statements.

For Mahesh Kumar & Company Chartered Accountants FRN - 09660N

(CA Mahesh Kumar) (Proprietor) Membership No. - 088236 U DIN-24088236BKABPQ4799

Place: New Delhi Date: 14th May, 2024

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024.