Apex Capital and Finance Ltd Share Price Live

45
(-1.32%)
Nov 13, 2021|12:15:42 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45
  • Day's High45
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close45.6
  • Day's Low45
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E51.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value133.07
  • EPS0.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.64
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Apex Capital and Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

45

Prev. Close

45.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

45

Day's Low

45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

133.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.64

P/E

51.24

EPS

0.89

Divi. Yield

0

Apex Capital and Finance Ltd Corporate Action

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

12 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Apex Capital and Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Apex Capital and Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:09 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.01%

Non-Promoter- 26.98%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Apex Capital and Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.92

5.92

5.92

5.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.84

20.35

19.71

19.36

Net Worth

30.76

26.27

25.63

25.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.03

-21.53

0

0

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Apex Capital and Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Apex Capital and Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SHEKHAR SINGH

Director

Sumit Choudhary

Director

Sandeep Singh

Chairman & Independent Directo

RAMESH SHAH

Independent Director

Promila Bhardwaj

Company Secretary

Phul Jha

Director

Sandeep Kumar

Registered Office

L-3 Green Park Extension,

New Delhi - 110016

Tel: 91-11-26195042/26196284

Website: http://www.apexfinancials.in

Email: contact@apexfinancials.in

Registrar Office

D-153/A 1st Flr,

Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,

New Delhi-110020

Tel: 91-11-26812682

Website: www.skylinerta.com

Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com

Summary

Apex Capital and Finance Limited (ACFL) was originally incorporated on June 18, 1985 as a public limited company in the name of Apex Finance Limited, under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 wi...
Reports by Apex Capital and Finance Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Apex Capital and Finance Ltd share price today?

The Apex Capital and Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Apex Capital and Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apex Capital and Finance Ltd is ₹26.64 Cr. as of 13 Nov ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Apex Capital and Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Apex Capital and Finance Ltd is 51.24 and 0.34 as of 13 Nov ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Apex Capital and Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apex Capital and Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apex Capital and Finance Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 13 Nov ‘21

What is the CAGR of Apex Capital and Finance Ltd?

Apex Capital and Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 4.64%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Apex Capital and Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Apex Capital and Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.01 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.99 %

