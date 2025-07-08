Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹45
Prev. Close₹45.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹45
Day's Low₹45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹133.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.64
P/E51.24
EPS0.89
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.92
5.92
5.92
5.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.84
20.35
19.71
19.36
Net Worth
30.76
26.27
25.63
25.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.03
-21.53
0
0
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SHEKHAR SINGH
Director
Sumit Choudhary
Director
Sandeep Singh
Chairman & Independent Directo
RAMESH SHAH
Independent Director
Promila Bhardwaj
Company Secretary
Phul Jha
Director
Sandeep Kumar
L-3 Green Park Extension,
New Delhi - 110016
Tel: 91-11-26195042/26196284
Website: http://www.apexfinancials.in
Email: contact@apexfinancials.in
D-153/A 1st Flr,
Okhla Industrial Are, Phase-I,
New Delhi-110020
Tel: 91-11-26812682
Website: www.skylinerta.com
Email: admin@skylinerta.com/virenr@skylinerta.com
Summary
Apex Capital and Finance Limited (ACFL) was originally incorporated on June 18, 1985 as a public limited company in the name of Apex Finance Limited, under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 wi...
