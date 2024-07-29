iifl-logo
Apex Capital and Finance Ltd EGM

45
(-1.32%)
Nov 13, 2021|12:15:42 PM

Apex Cap. & Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM3 Jul 202429 Jul 2024
Convening of an extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of the Company on Monday, July 29, 2024 through video conferencing or other audiovisual means, to seek necessary approval of the shareholders of the Company, in respect of the above (EGM). In this regard, the Board has also approved the Notice convening the EGM, which shall be submitted to the stock exchanges and dispatched to the shareholders in due course, in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act, the SEBI Listing Regulations and other applicable laws. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, pls find attached herewith the Intimation of Book Closure for the purpose of EGM to be held on 29.07.2024. Corrigendum of EGM Notice dated 03.07.2024 for your information and record Please. This corrigendum being part of Notice on and from this date and should be read together. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)

