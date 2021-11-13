Apex Capital and Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.92
5.92
5.92
5.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.84
20.35
19.71
19.36
Net Worth
30.76
26.27
25.63
25.28
Minority Interest
Debt
0
34.86
36.31
37.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
30.76
61.13
61.94
62.92
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.11
15.11
15.11
15.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.38
-0.31
0.47
0.77
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.05
0
0.71
0.72
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.19
0.99
0.92
0.91
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.62
-1.3
-1.16
-0.85
Cash
0.55
1.55
0.01
0.12
Total Assets
15.28
16.35
15.59
16.01
No Record Found
