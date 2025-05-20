iifl-logo
Apex Capital and Finance Ltd Board Meeting

Nov 13, 2021|12:15:42 PM

Apex Cap. & Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 May 202512 May 2025
Apex Capital And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and other applicable provisions of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Please find attached herewith the Intimation of Board meeting to be held on 20.05.2025 inter alia to consider and review/approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2025 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on today i.e 20/05/2025 to consider the audited Financial Results of the Company for the Qtr / FY ended on 31st March 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :20.05.2025)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20256 Feb 2025
Apex Capital And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer the documents attached herewith. Please find the attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Apex Capital And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pls. refer the documents attached herewith. Pls find attached herewith the Un-audited Financial results of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30/09/2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
Apex Capital And Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Refer attached documents. refer attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

