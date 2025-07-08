Apex Capital and Finance Ltd Summary

Apex Capital and Finance Limited (ACFL) was originally incorporated on June 18, 1985 as a public limited company in the name of Apex Finance Limited, under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 24, 1985. The name of the Company was changed from Apex Finance Limited to Apex Finance and Leasing Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of name dated April 06, 1987 issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed from Apex Finance and Leasing Limited to Apex Home Finance Limited vide fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of name dated June 05, 1998 issued on by the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Further the name of the Company was changed to its present name Apex Capital and Finance Limited vide certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of name dated The main business of the Company is lending/ advancing of short term and/ or long term finance to any individual, firm, company, bodies corporate, corporation, society etc. whether at interest or without interest and with or without security.