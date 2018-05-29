To the Members of

M/s APLAYA CREATIONS LIMITED

1. Report on the Financial Statements

I have audited the accompanying financial statements of APLAYA CREATIONS LIMITED (formerly known as EINS EDUTECH LIMITED) ("the Company"), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31,

2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss for the year ended March 31, 2018, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS) specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriateaccounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design,implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to thepreparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free frommaterial misstatement, whether due to fraud or error

3. Auditors Responsibility

My responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on my audit.

I have taken in to account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under.

I conducted my audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that I comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the financial statements

4. Opinion

In my opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required andgive a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2018, and its profit/ loss

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2018;

b) in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended March 31, 2018.

5. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, I give in the Annexure A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, I report that:

a) I have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of my knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of my audit;

b) In my opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from my examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In my opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under the Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2018, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2018, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B", and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of my information and according to the explanations given to me:

(i) The company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

(ii) The company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

(iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection fund by the company.

For VIJAY DARJI AND ASSOCIATES

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

FRN: 118614W

Sd/-

CA VIJAY DARJI

PROPRIETOR

MEMBERSHIP NO.105197

Date: 29.05.2018

Place: Mumbai

Annexure A to the Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date of APLAYA CREATIONS LIMITED for the year ended 31st March 2018)

(i) In respect of its Fixed Assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b) The company has regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) In respect of its Inventory:

a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management which in our opinion, having regard to the nature and location of stock, frequency of verification is reasonable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has maintained proper records of inventory and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to any companies, firms, Limited Liabilities partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(iii) (a) to (c) of the Order is not applicable to the company in respect of repayment of the principal amount and overdue interest.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to the loans, Investments made.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank o India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

(vi) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

(vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, amount deducted / accrued in the books of accounts in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, sales tax/ value added tax, service tax, wealth tax , duty of customs, duty of excise, cess and other material statutory dues has been regularly deposited during the year by the company with appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the company did not have any dues on account of employees state insurance and duty of excise. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, wealth tax, service tax. duty of custom, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2018 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no material dues of Provident fund, sales tax, wealth tax, income tax, service tax, duty of customs and cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial institution or bank. The company has not issued any debentures.

(ix) The company is did not raise money by way of initial public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xi) According to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) In our opinion and according to explanations and explanations given to us, the Company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accountingstandards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) (xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the paragraph 3(xvi) of the order is not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

For VIJAY DARJI AND ASSOCIATES

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

FRN: 118614W

Sd/-

CA VIJAY DARJI

PROPRIETOR

MEMBERSHIP NO.105197

Date: 29.05.2018

Place: Delhi

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of APLAYA CREATIONS LIMITED. ("the Company") as of March 31, 2018 in conjunction with my audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

My responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on my audit. I conducted my audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on

Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that I comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

My audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. My audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

I believe that the audit evidence I have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In my opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

For VIJAY DARJI AND ASSOCIATES

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

FRN: 118614W

Sd/-

CA VIJAY DARJI

PROPRIETOR

MEMBERSHIP NO.105197

Date: 29.05.2018

Place: Delhi