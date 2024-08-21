iifl-logo-icon 1
Aplaya Creations Ltd Share Price

0.4
(2.56%)
Feb 28, 2022|03:21:09 PM

Aplaya Creations Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

0.4

Prev. Close

0.39

Turnover(Lac.)

0.23

Day's High

0.4

Day's Low

0.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.58

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aplaya Creations Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Aplaya Creations Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Aplaya Creations Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:46 AM
Sep-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.57%

Non-Promoter- 90.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 90.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Aplaya Creations Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

14.38

14.38

14.38

14.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.52

8.22

8.2

8.18

Net Worth

22.9

22.6

22.58

22.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

11.46

10.27

20.74

11.85

yoy growth (%)

11.53

-50.46

75.01

7,601.82

Raw materials

-11.2

-10.34

-20.85

-11.18

As % of sales

97.74

100.67

100.52

94.34

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.12

-0.18

-0.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.03

0.02

0.13

0.4

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.02

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.03

-0.12

Working capital

0.03

2.34

6.92

11.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.53

-50.46

75.01

7,601.82

Op profit growth

-53.83

-14.08

-221.77

3,179.24

EBIT growth

27.74

-84.41

-62.1

3,382.92

Net profit growth

20.23

-78.27

-66.61

-292.45

No Record Found

Aplaya Creations Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Aplaya Creations Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

Amit Madaan

Director

Azaz Khan

Director

Disha Sharma

Independent Director

Nimesh Gupta

Independent Director

Raj Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Aplaya Creations Ltd

Summary

Thyrocare Laboratories Ltd.(Formerly Ganapati Udyog Ltd) with an new objective to carry on the business of setting up of hospitals and diagnostic centres for Thyroid disorders etc. and to carry on the business to manufacture and trade Bio-chemicals, drugs, pharmaceuticasl etc is negotiating with various well-established hospitals and healthcare clinics to synergies its operations by way of amalgamation.The name of the company is changed to Thyrocare Laboratories Ltd from Ganapati Udyog Ltd w.e.f May 20, 2003.
