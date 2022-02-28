iifl-logo-icon 1
Aplaya Creations Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.4
(2.56%)
Feb 28, 2022|03:21:09 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Aplaya Creations Ltd

Aplaya Creations FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.03

0.02

0.13

0.4

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.02

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.03

-0.12

Working capital

0.03

2.34

6.92

11.66

Other operating items

Operating

0.04

2.34

6.99

11.93

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0.06

Free cash flow

0.04

2.34

6.99

11.99

Equity raised

16.39

16.35

16.16

15.59

Investing

0

-1.02

-0.49

1.81

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

16.44

17.68

22.66

29.4

