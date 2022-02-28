Aplaya Creations Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.03
0.02
0.13
0.4
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.02
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.03
-0.12
Working capital
0.03
2.34
6.92
11.66
Other operating items
Operating
0.04
2.34
6.99
11.93
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0.06
Free cash flow
0.04
2.34
6.99
11.99
Equity raised
16.39
16.35
16.16
15.59
Investing
0
-1.02
-0.49
1.81
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.44
17.68
22.66
29.4
