iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Aplaya Creations Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.4
(2.56%)
Feb 28, 2022|03:21:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Aplaya Creations Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

11.46

10.27

20.74

11.85

yoy growth (%)

11.53

-50.46

75.01

7,601.82

Raw materials

-11.2

-10.34

-20.85

-11.18

As % of sales

97.74

100.67

100.52

94.34

Employee costs

-0.14

-0.12

-0.18

-0.11

As % of sales

1.22

1.22

0.9

0.98

Other costs

-0.31

-0.23

-0.2

-0.14

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.76

2.3

0.99

1.18

Operating profit

-0.19

-0.43

-0.5

0.41

OPM

-1.74

-4.2

-2.42

3.48

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.02

0

Interest expense

0

0

-0.02

0

Other income

0.23

0.47

0.67

0

Profit before tax

0.03

0.02

0.13

0.4

Taxes

0

0

-0.03

-0.12

Tax rate

-20.43

-15.46

-28.5

-31.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.02

0.09

0.28

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.02

0.09

0.28

yoy growth (%)

20.23

-78.27

-66.61

-292.45

NPM

0.21

0.19

0.45

2.36

Aplaya Creations : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Aplaya Creations Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.