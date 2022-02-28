Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
11.46
10.27
20.74
11.85
yoy growth (%)
11.53
-50.46
75.01
7,601.82
Raw materials
-11.2
-10.34
-20.85
-11.18
As % of sales
97.74
100.67
100.52
94.34
Employee costs
-0.14
-0.12
-0.18
-0.11
As % of sales
1.22
1.22
0.9
0.98
Other costs
-0.31
-0.23
-0.2
-0.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.76
2.3
0.99
1.18
Operating profit
-0.19
-0.43
-0.5
0.41
OPM
-1.74
-4.2
-2.42
3.48
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.02
0
Interest expense
0
0
-0.02
0
Other income
0.23
0.47
0.67
0
Profit before tax
0.03
0.02
0.13
0.4
Taxes
0
0
-0.03
-0.12
Tax rate
-20.43
-15.46
-28.5
-31.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.02
0.09
0.28
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.02
0.09
0.28
yoy growth (%)
20.23
-78.27
-66.61
-292.45
NPM
0.21
0.19
0.45
2.36
