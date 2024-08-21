iifl-logo-icon 1
Aplaya Creations Ltd Company Summary

0.4
(2.56%)
Feb 28, 2022

Aplaya Creations Ltd Summary

Thyrocare Laboratories Ltd.(Formerly Ganapati Udyog Ltd) with an new objective to carry on the business of setting up of hospitals and diagnostic centres for Thyroid disorders etc. and to carry on the business to manufacture and trade Bio-chemicals, drugs, pharmaceuticasl etc is negotiating with various well-established hospitals and healthcare clinics to synergies its operations by way of amalgamation.The name of the company is changed to Thyrocare Laboratories Ltd from Ganapati Udyog Ltd w.e.f May 20, 2003.

