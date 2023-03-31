To the Members of

Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd ("the Company") which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2023, the statement of profit and loss, statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2023, and loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

1. With reference to Note No 35 regarding the balance of Trade Payables, Trade Receivables, Loans & Advances, Deposits, etc. being not confirmed by the parties and hence our inability to state whether these balances are recoverable /payable to the extent stated.

2. Reference is drawn to Note No 34, Interest on delay in statutory payment (GST, PF and ESIC) is not accounted on mercantile basis, and accordingly Interest is not calculated and not provided in Financial Statements for the year ended and accordingly the loss is understated to that extent.

3. Reference is drawn to Note No 32, 34 and 38 which indicates quantum of disputed Sales Tax liability and that the company has not complied with GST and other statutory payments, further having accumulated losses exceeding the share capital and reserves and its Net worth has been fully eroded and also the current assets representing 12.18% of its current liability as on the end of year. These conditions indicate the existence of material uncertainty about the companys ability to continue as a going concern.

4. The Company has not considered the Provision for the Gratuity in the financial statement; therefore the loss is understated to that to the extent of the gratuity provision as may be required according to the payment of Gratuity Act.

5. The Financial Statement is not signed by the Whole-time Company Secretary, which is violation of Section 134(1) of the Act.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon. However, we state that we dont have key audit matters to report for the year under audit.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors repor t thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, Loss and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of the appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting

from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India

in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs

3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f)

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to theexplanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position except stated in Note No 32.;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or ot herwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, No remuneration was paid by the Company to its directors during the year, and accordingly the provisions of section 197 of the Act read with schedule V of the Companies Act 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statement of Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd for the year ended 31 March 2023

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a) The company has maintained memorandum of records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) As explained to us, Property, Plant and Equipments have been physically verified by the Management at reasonable intervals in accordance with the regular program of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the Property, Plant and Equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company does not hold any immovable property.

Accordingly, paragraph 3(i)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year and;

(e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder;

ii. (a) There is no Inventory as on the end of year and also during the year there is no trading of goods/supply of services by the Company therefore paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of accounts, since there is no working capital facility availed by the Company over 500.00 Lakhs, therefore reporting under this clause is not applicable to the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the company has not made any investments, not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties therefore reporting under clause 3(iii) sub clause (a) to (f) of the Order is not applicable;

iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted loans, not made any investments in contravention with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, however the Company has given Bank Guarantee to one of its customers which has been already expired for Rs. 68.89 Lakhs, but pending for cancellation by Bank.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Central Government of India has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act for any of the activities of the company and accordingly paragraph 3 (vi) of the order is not applicable.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally not deposited in time during the year by the company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except as below -:

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Amount in INR Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS Short payment, Short Deduction, Interest on payment Defaults, Interest on deduction defaults, Late filing Fe, and Interest U/s 220 (2) of Income Tax Act 293231/- April 2006 to March 2023 Various Dates Not Yet Paid Employees Provident Fund Act Provident Fund 92589/- Prior to 6 months as on 31.03.2023. Various Dates Not Yet Paid Employees State Insurance Act ESIC 47868/- Prior to 6 months as on 31.03.2023. Various Dates Not Yet Paid Income Tax Act, 1961 TDS 48,34,502/- Prior to 6 months as on 31.03.2023. Various Dates Not Yet Paid Goods and Service Tax GST 29,15,661/- FY 2018-19 to FY 2021-22 Various Dates Not Yet Paid

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as under:

Particulars Relevant Financial Year Amount Disputed (Rs. In Lakhs) Pending at Forum Sale Tax Demand FY 2012-13 1349.53 Appellate Authority Sale Tax Demand FY 2013-14 1405.65 Appellate Authority Sale Tax Demand FY 2014-15 872.55 Appellate Authority Sale Tax Demand FY 2015-16 495.74 Appellate Authority Sale Tax Demand FY 2016-17 332.69 Appellate Authority Sale Tax Demand FY 2017-18 54.39 Appellate Authority

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made good the earlier default in repayments of dues including interest thereon to the financial institution, bank or debenture holders during the year as under.

The Companys default subsists for repayment of loans and their interest as under.

(In Lakhs Rs., except No of EMI data)

Name of Lender Overdue Amount EMI Amount No. of EMI Overdue Deutsche Bank 21.24 1.69 12.00 Corporation Bank 7.86 0.33 8.00

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not taken any fresh term loan during the year, therefore the relevant clause is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no short-term funds raised by the Company during the year were used for long term purposes;

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures, or associate companies;

x. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xa) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(b) During the course of Audit, we have not come across with any fraud case by the management or on the management which require report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, accordingly no such report has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) The Company has not made any provision of vigil mechanism under section 177(9) of the Act, Accordingly, we are unable to verify the vigil mechanism implemented by the Company if any.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. Based on information and explanations provided to us Company has not appointed Internal Auditor, and no such audit was conducted and therefore we are unable to give our observation against this clause of the Order.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the-m. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on a legal opinion obtained by the management of the Company, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on a legal opinion obtained by the management of the Company, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of audit, the Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year to the tune of Rs 61.84 Lakhs and Rs 37.35 Lakhs respectively.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, considering the negative net-worth of the Company, and current year financial performance of the Company, and Current ratio, we are of the opinion that in future company may not be capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company, Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditor Report on the Financial Statement of Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd for the year ended 31 March 2023

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on other legal and regulatory requirements section of our report of even date)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd ("the Company") as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, does not have an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were not operating effectively as at March 31, 2023 like delay/non-compliance with Statutory provisions related with Employees Provident Fund, ESIC and Goods and Service Tax Act. Further, the Company has not implemented the vigil mechanism policy and internal Audit system in the Company, therefore We have opined as above based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguar ding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatemen t of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.