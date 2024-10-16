iifl-logo-icon 1
Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd Share Price

3.96
(0.00%)
Mar 4, 2022|12:47:48 PM

Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

3.96

Prev. Close

3.96

Turnover(Lac.)

4.35

Day's High

3.96

Day's Low

3.96

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-57.32

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:12 AM
Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023Jun-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 43.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 43.99%

Non-Promoter- 56.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 56.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

6.26

6.26

6.26

6.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-33.66

-33.06

-32.62

-34.63

Net Worth

-27.4

-26.8

-26.36

-28.37

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.21

7.01

9.39

23.71

yoy growth (%)

-39.88

-25.33

-60.36

-66.58

Raw materials

-3.08

-7.98

-6.94

-12.74

As % of sales

73.1

113.76

73.84

53.75

Employee costs

-0.92

-2.01

-2.47

-5.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.3

-24.28

-10.81

-3.84

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.17

-0.24

-0.55

Tax paid

0

0

-0.27

-0.03

Working capital

-0.19

-32.69

-3.5

-3.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-39.88

-25.33

-60.36

-66.58

Op profit growth

-93.23

149.23

1,029.91

-121.12

EBIT growth

-93.17

146.14

1,099.77

-117.98

Net profit growth

-86.37

119.04

185.86

-437.78

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

23.71

70.98

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

23.71

70.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.59

1.32

Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Alfred Micheal Arambhan

Director

Nalini Maria Arambhan

Executive Director

Pooja Alfred Arambhan

Company Secretary

Sagar Shah

Independent Director

Girish Kamlakar

Independent Director

Bhakti K Rathod

Additional Director

ShaileshKumar Nahar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd

Summary

With a view to enter into catering and housekeeping business, Mr. Alfred Micheal Arambhan started a partnership firm under the name and style of M/s. Cawasji Behramji Catering Services in year 2003. Further, in order to infuse corporate culture in serving the clients, the Promoter, Mr. Alfred Micheal Arambhan commenced providing the services as offered earlier by the partnership firm M/s. Cawasji Behramji Catering Services under the newly incorporated Company under the name and style of Cawasji Behramji Catering Services Private Limited on April 3, 2009. Thereafter, the Company name was changed to Arambhan Hospitality Services Limited on May 17, 2016. The Company is in the business of offshore and onshore outdoor catering services.In 2015-16, the Company expanded into the restaurant space, again to enter the cash sale business and broad base its revenue base. The Fun Dining brand MeSoHappi (MSH) was curated and very well received by the food critics, bloggers and media. The first outlet was established on the high street area of Linking Road, Khar. A Quick Service Restaurant format (QSR) was also established in the upmarket opposite sea face promenade of Carter Road, Bandra. A third outlet for MSH alongside a new Fine Dine, Sea Food Speciality restaurant The Captains Table (TCT) was curated at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Bandra. The Company established an 100% subsidiary CBCS International Ltd. in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Area (JAFZA) of the UAE in 2016. CBCS International L
