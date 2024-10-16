Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹3.96
Prev. Close₹3.96
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.35
Day's High₹3.96
Day's Low₹3.96
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-57.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.26
6.26
6.26
6.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-33.66
-33.06
-32.62
-34.63
Net Worth
-27.4
-26.8
-26.36
-28.37
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.21
7.01
9.39
23.71
yoy growth (%)
-39.88
-25.33
-60.36
-66.58
Raw materials
-3.08
-7.98
-6.94
-12.74
As % of sales
73.1
113.76
73.84
53.75
Employee costs
-0.92
-2.01
-2.47
-5.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.3
-24.28
-10.81
-3.84
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.17
-0.24
-0.55
Tax paid
0
0
-0.27
-0.03
Working capital
-0.19
-32.69
-3.5
-3.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-39.88
-25.33
-60.36
-66.58
Op profit growth
-93.23
149.23
1,029.91
-121.12
EBIT growth
-93.17
146.14
1,099.77
-117.98
Net profit growth
-86.37
119.04
185.86
-437.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
23.71
70.98
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
23.71
70.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.59
1.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Alfred Micheal Arambhan
Director
Nalini Maria Arambhan
Executive Director
Pooja Alfred Arambhan
Company Secretary
Sagar Shah
Independent Director
Girish Kamlakar
Independent Director
Bhakti K Rathod
Additional Director
ShaileshKumar Nahar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd
Summary
With a view to enter into catering and housekeeping business, Mr. Alfred Micheal Arambhan started a partnership firm under the name and style of M/s. Cawasji Behramji Catering Services in year 2003. Further, in order to infuse corporate culture in serving the clients, the Promoter, Mr. Alfred Micheal Arambhan commenced providing the services as offered earlier by the partnership firm M/s. Cawasji Behramji Catering Services under the newly incorporated Company under the name and style of Cawasji Behramji Catering Services Private Limited on April 3, 2009. Thereafter, the Company name was changed to Arambhan Hospitality Services Limited on May 17, 2016. The Company is in the business of offshore and onshore outdoor catering services.In 2015-16, the Company expanded into the restaurant space, again to enter the cash sale business and broad base its revenue base. The Fun Dining brand MeSoHappi (MSH) was curated and very well received by the food critics, bloggers and media. The first outlet was established on the high street area of Linking Road, Khar. A Quick Service Restaurant format (QSR) was also established in the upmarket opposite sea face promenade of Carter Road, Bandra. A third outlet for MSH alongside a new Fine Dine, Sea Food Speciality restaurant The Captains Table (TCT) was curated at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Bandra. The Company established an 100% subsidiary CBCS International Ltd. in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Area (JAFZA) of the UAE in 2016. CBCS International L
Read More
