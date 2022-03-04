Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
4.21
7.01
9.39
23.71
yoy growth (%)
-39.88
-25.33
-60.36
-66.58
Raw materials
-3.08
-7.98
-6.94
-12.74
As % of sales
73.1
113.76
73.84
53.75
Employee costs
-0.92
-2.01
-2.47
-5.3
As % of sales
22
28.76
26.31
22.37
Other costs
-1.7
-19.18
-8.87
-6.44
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.44
273.37
94.47
27.19
Operating profit
-1.49
-22.16
-8.89
-0.78
OPM
-35.55
-315.91
-94.64
-3.31
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.17
-0.24
-0.55
Interest expense
-1.79
-2.02
-1.77
-3.09
Other income
0.09
0.08
0.09
0.58
Profit before tax
-3.3
-24.28
-10.81
-3.84
Taxes
0
0
-0.27
-0.03
Tax rate
0
0
2.5
0.81
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.3
-24.28
-11.08
-3.87
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.3
-24.28
-11.08
-3.87
yoy growth (%)
-86.37
119.04
185.86
-437.78
NPM
-78.44
-346.04
-117.96
-16.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.