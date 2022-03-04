iifl-logo-icon 1
Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.96
(0.00%)
Mar 4, 2022

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

4.21

7.01

9.39

23.71

yoy growth (%)

-39.88

-25.33

-60.36

-66.58

Raw materials

-3.08

-7.98

-6.94

-12.74

As % of sales

73.1

113.76

73.84

53.75

Employee costs

-0.92

-2.01

-2.47

-5.3

As % of sales

22

28.76

26.31

22.37

Other costs

-1.7

-19.18

-8.87

-6.44

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.44

273.37

94.47

27.19

Operating profit

-1.49

-22.16

-8.89

-0.78

OPM

-35.55

-315.91

-94.64

-3.31

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.17

-0.24

-0.55

Interest expense

-1.79

-2.02

-1.77

-3.09

Other income

0.09

0.08

0.09

0.58

Profit before tax

-3.3

-24.28

-10.81

-3.84

Taxes

0

0

-0.27

-0.03

Tax rate

0

0

2.5

0.81

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.3

-24.28

-11.08

-3.87

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.3

-24.28

-11.08

-3.87

yoy growth (%)

-86.37

119.04

185.86

-437.78

NPM

-78.44

-346.04

-117.96

-16.35

