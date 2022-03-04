iifl-logo-icon 1
Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.96
(0.00%)
Mar 4, 2022

Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-3.3

-24.28

-10.81

-3.84

Depreciation

-0.11

-0.17

-0.24

-0.55

Tax paid

0

0

-0.27

-0.03

Working capital

-0.19

-32.69

-3.5

-3.62

Other operating items

Operating

-3.61

-57.14

-14.83

-8.05

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

-2

Free cash flow

-3.61

-57.14

-14.83

-10.05

Equity raised

-60.12

-11.55

9.35

15.85

Investing

0

0

-0.01

0

Financing

4.81

11.22

9.25

5.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-58.92

-57.48

3.76

11.07

