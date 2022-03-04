Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-3.3
-24.28
-10.81
-3.84
Depreciation
-0.11
-0.17
-0.24
-0.55
Tax paid
0
0
-0.27
-0.03
Working capital
-0.19
-32.69
-3.5
-3.62
Other operating items
Operating
-3.61
-57.14
-14.83
-8.05
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-2
Free cash flow
-3.61
-57.14
-14.83
-10.05
Equity raised
-60.12
-11.55
9.35
15.85
Investing
0
0
-0.01
0
Financing
4.81
11.22
9.25
5.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-58.92
-57.48
3.76
11.07
