Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd Balance Sheet

3.96
(0.00%)
Mar 4, 2022|12:47:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

6.26

6.26

6.26

6.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-33.66

-33.06

-32.62

-34.63

Net Worth

-27.4

-26.8

-26.36

-28.37

Minority Interest

Debt

9.87

9.57

8.09

16.72

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-17.53

-17.23

-18.27

-11.65

Fixed Assets

0.16

0.21

0.28

0.38

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-18.67

-18.72

-19.78

-13.2

Inventories

0

0

0

0.18

Inventory Days

15.57

Sundry Debtors

0.17

0.17

0.17

7

Debtor Days

605.67

Other Current Assets

4.32

4.37

3.22

5.34

Sundry Creditors

-16.7

-16.68

-16.05

-18.58

Creditor Days

1,607.63

Other Current Liabilities

-6.46

-6.58

-7.12

-7.14

Cash

0.97

1.27

1.23

1.18

Total Assets

-17.54

-17.24

-18.27

-11.64

Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

