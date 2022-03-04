Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.26
6.26
6.26
6.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-33.66
-33.06
-32.62
-34.63
Net Worth
-27.4
-26.8
-26.36
-28.37
Minority Interest
Debt
9.87
9.57
8.09
16.72
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-17.53
-17.23
-18.27
-11.65
Fixed Assets
0.16
0.21
0.28
0.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-18.67
-18.72
-19.78
-13.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0.18
Inventory Days
15.57
Sundry Debtors
0.17
0.17
0.17
7
Debtor Days
605.67
Other Current Assets
4.32
4.37
3.22
5.34
Sundry Creditors
-16.7
-16.68
-16.05
-18.58
Creditor Days
1,607.63
Other Current Liabilities
-6.46
-6.58
-7.12
-7.14
Cash
0.97
1.27
1.23
1.18
Total Assets
-17.54
-17.24
-18.27
-11.64
