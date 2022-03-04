iifl-logo-icon 1
Arambhan Hospitality Services Ltd Key Ratios

3.96
(0.00%)
Mar 4, 2022|12:47:48 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-66.58

Op profit growth

-132.51

EBIT growth

-128.06

Net profit growth

-490.46

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-5.04

5.18

EBIT margin

-4.9

5.83

Net profit margin

-18.07

1.54

RoCE

-3.84

RoNW

-9.98

RoA

-3.54

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

2.2

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-9.67

0.47

Book value per share

17.18

25.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

14.31

P/CEPS

-1.93

66.59

P/B

1.09

1.22

EV/EBIDTA

-36.5

6.28

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0.73

-37.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

437.75

Inventory days

85.5

Creditor days

-234.6

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.37

-1.74

Net debt / equity

1.49

1.21

Net debt / op. profit

-10.76

4.25

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-53.75

-61.08

Employee costs

-22.37

-16.95

Other costs

-28.91

-16.77

