|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-66.58
Op profit growth
-132.51
EBIT growth
-128.06
Net profit growth
-490.46
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-5.04
5.18
EBIT margin
-4.9
5.83
Net profit margin
-18.07
1.54
RoCE
-3.84
RoNW
-9.98
RoA
-3.54
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
2.2
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
-9.67
0.47
Book value per share
17.18
25.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
14.31
P/CEPS
-1.93
66.59
P/B
1.09
1.22
EV/EBIDTA
-36.5
6.28
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
0.73
-37.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
437.75
Inventory days
85.5
Creditor days
-234.6
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.37
-1.74
Net debt / equity
1.49
1.21
Net debt / op. profit
-10.76
4.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-53.75
-61.08
Employee costs
-22.37
-16.95
Other costs
-28.91
-16.77
